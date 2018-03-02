Pearson Packaging Systems completes acquisition of Flexicell

MMH Staff

March 2, 2018

Pearson Packaging Systems, a provider of discrete equipment and complete end-of-line systems for the secondary packaging automation market, has acquired robotic automation specialist Flexicell, Inc.

According to a release, the combined organization will be counted among the three largest FANUC integrators in the packaging industry.

With more than 25 years of applying robotics to solve packaging and warehouse automation challenges, Flexicell developed technical expertise and a diversified customer base. Its Ashland, Va., facility will expand Pearson’s manufacturing footprint and provide strategic proximity to key customers and markets. The newly acquired company will continue to operate under its own brand name.

Pearson Packaging Systems’ product portfolio is comprised of case erectors, tray formers, case packers, case sealers, robotic palletizers and integration services. Since its inception more than 60 years ago, the privately held company has helped a diverse set of high-volume manufacturers and distributors in the food, beverage, personal care, and online commerce industries to meet their growth and profitability objectives.

Over the past decade, Pearson Packaging Systems experienced strong double-digit growth year over year – the result of its adoption of robotics for pack and palletizing projects and the development of full systems integration capabilities.

“The acquisition of Flexicell reinforces our commitment to the application of robotics throughout the entire end-of-line automation process,” said Michael Senske, president and CEO of Pearson Packaging Systems. “Our combined technical expertise, management resources, and financial strength will enable us to take on more projects with increased complexity and provide greater value in the marketplace.”