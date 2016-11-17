Peek Inside Trinchero’s New Automated Warehouse
When Trinchero Family Estates, one of the world's top wineries, consolidated its bottling and distribution with production, they knew they needed to ramp up speed and throughput. Partnering with Swisslog helped them achieve that goal—and more.
With Swisslog’s PowerStore they can now store more than 4 million cases in just 190,000 square feet. And, they can handle throughputs of 249 pallets per hour, all while the warehouse, according to their vice president of operations, “runs like a fine Swiss watch.”
See inside this incredible facility.
