Plug Power announces Amazon agreement for multi-site GenKey deployments

At a press conference on Wednesday, Plug Power (Booth N207) announced that it has reached an agreement with Amazon to deploy Plug Power fuel cells and hydrogen technology in its fulfillment network.

Warehouse in the News

Plug Power announces Amazon agreement for multi-site GenKey deployments
Ametek Prestolite Power launches enhanced wireless battery identification device
Twinlode and Elite Storage formalize partnership
ITC displays wire mesh products
Signode showcases the Octopus automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
By ·

At a press conference on Wednesday, Plug Power (Booth N207) announced that it has reached an agreement with Amazon to deploy Plug Power fuel cells and hydrogen technology in its fulfillment network.

At select fulfillment center locations, Amazon will begin powering its industrial equipment, including forklifts, using the GenKey technology, which is intended to enable faster charging times, reduced costs, and support energy-efficiency in Amazon’s fulfillment operations. Revenues associated with the commercial agreements are expected to be around $70 million in 2017.

“This agreement is a tremendous opportunity for Plug Power to further innovate and grow while helping to support the work Amazon does to pick, pack and ship customer orders,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Our hydrogen fuel cell technology, service network and commitment to providing cost savings for customers has enabled Plug Power to become a trusted partner to many in the industry, and we are excited to begin working with Amazon.”

Additionally, Amazon and Plug Power will begin working together on technology collaboration, exploring the expansion of applications for Plug Power’s line of ProGen fuel cell engines.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Amazon · Lift Trucks · Plug Power · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018
With a record number of exhibitors and attendees seen at ProMat 2017, MHI anticipates more of the...
Keynote: Magic is the result of over-preparation and over-delivering to customers
During his keynote presentation Wednesday afternoon, Earvin “Magic” Johnson told a packed...

Keynote panel confirms digital supply chain shift seen in new MHI study
Wednesday’s keynote panelists agreed it is time to embrace the shift to digital supply chains seen...
MHI to honor original products, solutions with 5th-annual Innovation Awards
On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey, the winners of the 5th-annual MHI...