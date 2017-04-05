Plug Power announces Amazon agreement for multi-site GenKey deployments

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

At a press conference on Wednesday, Plug Power (Booth N207) announced that it has reached an agreement with Amazon to deploy Plug Power fuel cells and hydrogen technology in its fulfillment network.

At select fulfillment center locations, Amazon will begin powering its industrial equipment, including forklifts, using the GenKey technology, which is intended to enable faster charging times, reduced costs, and support energy-efficiency in Amazon’s fulfillment operations. Revenues associated with the commercial agreements are expected to be around $70 million in 2017.

“This agreement is a tremendous opportunity for Plug Power to further innovate and grow while helping to support the work Amazon does to pick, pack and ship customer orders,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Our hydrogen fuel cell technology, service network and commitment to providing cost savings for customers has enabled Plug Power to become a trusted partner to many in the industry, and we are excited to begin working with Amazon.”

Additionally, Amazon and Plug Power will begin working together on technology collaboration, exploring the expansion of applications for Plug Power’s line of ProGen fuel cell engines.