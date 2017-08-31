PMMI and Pack Expo support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

MMH Staff

August 31, 2017

As the Gulf Coast struggles to recover from a record-breaking storm, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is announcing funds raised through PACK gives BACK will be provided to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

In addition, PMMI has established a donation link (www.pmmi.org/we-care) and will match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund up to $100,000. Attendees and exhibitors at Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo 2017 (Sept. 25-27; Las Vegas Convention Center) will also have an opportunity to donate on-site at the PMMI booth in the Central Lobby and at the PACK gives BACK event.

“The need for hurricane relief is immense and immediate. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted, including PMMI members and customers along with their families,” says Chuck Yuska, president and CEO, PMMI. “The Red Cross is playing a critical role in aiding the victims of this storm by putting relief donations to work where they are needed most. We hope the contributions from our industry help to provide comfort to those impacted by this disaster.”

PACK gives BACK is an annual fundraising event with a portion of the ticket sales going to a charitable cause. “Due to the immediacy of this natural disaster, our leadership felt the need to divert funds from the Pack Expo Scholarships, the original beneficiary of PACK gives BACK, to Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts. However, the PMMI Foundation will continue to support the six, $5,000 scholarships for packaging and processing students,” Yuska says.

PACK gives BACK, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, will feature legendary rock and roll band The Doobie Brothers and will take place Monday, Sept. 25th at 4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“While we will always support advancing industry education, the immediacy of this natural disaster is unprecedented and requires instant community action,” says Jim Pittas, COO, PMMI. “Our industry has given back to the community year after year through PACK gives BACK, and this year the victims of this devastating and continuing storm need our help.”

Tickets for PACK gives BACK are available online for registered Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO attendees and exhibitors at www.packexpolasvegas.com/pack-gives-back and cost $75 each (buy 10, and get the 10th ticket free).