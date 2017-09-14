PMMI and Pack Expo urge community support for hurricane victims

MMH Staff

September 14, 2017

As Florida and the southeastern United States continue to recover from the dmage caused by Hurricane Irma, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is continuing fundraising efforts, announcing funds raised through PACK gives BACK will go to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

In addition, PMMI established a donation link (www.pmmi.org/we-care) and will match all funds donated to the American Red Cross up to $100,000.

“With such widespread damage, the need for donations is greater than ever. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these deadly storms, including PMMI members and customers along with their families,” said Chuck Yuska, president and CEO, PMMI. “We are proud of the industry response so far, with over $25,000 in donations through our web link alone and more coming in every day. But more is needed to support the efforts of the Red Cross in aiding the victims of these disasters.”

PACK gives BACK, an annual fundraising event, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, will feature legendary rock and roll band, The Doobie Brothers and will take place Monday, Sept. 25th at 4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Las Vegas Convention Center, during Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2017 (Sept. 25-27).

“For years, The Pack Expo community has generously opened their hearts and wallets to help those less fortunate, and this year the need is even more immediate. The victims of these hurricanes need our help now, and will continue to rely on support from organizations like the American Red Cross for many months to come,” said Jim Pittas, COO, PMMI. “Since announcing that this year’s proceeds will go toward hurricane relief, PACK gives BACK ticket sales have soared. We hope that momentum continues.”

Tickets for PACK gives BACK are available online for registered Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO attendees and exhibitors at http://www.packexpolasvegas.com/pack-gives-back and cost $75 each (buy 10, and get the 10th ticket free). Buy your ticket today and do your part to support the recovery effort.