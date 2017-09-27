PMMI announces commission to select 2018 Hall of Fame inductees
Recently renamed the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, honored industry professionals will be inducted into the Class of 2018 during PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2018.
Since its inception in 1971, The Packaging Hall of Fame has served as the top honor a packaging professional can receive in his or her career. Recently renamed the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, honored industry professionals will be inducted into the Class of 2018 during PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2018 (McCormick Place, Chicago, October 14-17), produced by PMMI, The Association of Packaging and Processing Technologies.
This honor is based on significant contributions to the industry and education. “These professionals have contributed to our industry as advisors, pioneers, visionaries, educators, and as innovators and inventors of packaging and processing technology. Their contributions have led the industry to where it is today,” says Jim Pittas, COO, PMMI.
Coordinated by PMMI, members of the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission will select this year’s inductees.
The 2018 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission:
David S. Smith, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Package Development, Johnson & Johnson
Suzanne Fisher, Senior Program Manager, Special Handling Packaging, Amazon
Mary Gregg, President, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc.
Laura Bix, PhD, Professor, Associate Director, Michigan State School of Packaging
Tom Schneider, CPP, President, World Packaging Organization
Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC, Global Management & Packaging Consultants
Bill Rice, Associate Manager, Packaging Technology, RD&E - Global Home Cleaners, SC Johnson
Kim Carswell, Director, Packaging, Target
Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI
Joe Angel, President and Publisher, PMMI Media Group, Packaging World
Patricia Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & Training, Delkor Systems, Inc.
Any member of the packaging or processing community may submit a nomination for next year’s Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame class. Nominations will open in Spring 2018.
