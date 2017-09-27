PMMI announces commission to select 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

Recently renamed the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, honored industry professionals will be inducted into the Class of 2018 during PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2018.

Warehouse in the News

Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
PMMI announces commission to select 2018 Hall of Fame inductees
U.S. packaging industry market value approaching $10 billion
Ship & Shore Environmental launches “Keeping Up with EPA” campaign for packaging industry
Apex Tool Group donates tools, use of warehouse to Harvey, Irma relief
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
Is voice a good fit for my operation? How would voice work in my warehouse? With the help of the Vitech Guide to Voice, you can find all the answers to your voice questions in one place.
All Resources
By ·

Since its inception in 1971, The Packaging Hall of Fame has served as the top honor a packaging professional can receive in his or her career. Recently renamed the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, honored industry professionals will be inducted into the Class of 2018 during PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2018 (McCormick Place, Chicago, October 14-17), produced by PMMI, The Association of Packaging and Processing Technologies.

This honor is based on significant contributions to the industry and education. “These professionals have contributed to our industry as advisors, pioneers, visionaries, educators, and as innovators and inventors of packaging and processing technology. Their contributions have led the industry to where it is today,” says Jim Pittas, COO, PMMI.

Coordinated by PMMI, members of the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission will select this year’s inductees.

The 2018 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission:

David S. Smith, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Package Development, Johnson & Johnson
Suzanne Fisher, Senior Program Manager, Special Handling Packaging, Amazon
Mary Gregg, President, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc.
Laura Bix, PhD, Professor, Associate Director, Michigan State School of Packaging
Tom Schneider, CPP, President, World Packaging Organization
Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC, Global Management & Packaging Consultants
Bill Rice, Associate Manager, Packaging Technology, RD&E - Global Home Cleaners, SC Johnson
Kim Carswell, Director, Packaging, Target
Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI
Joe Angel, President and Publisher, PMMI Media Group, Packaging World
Patricia Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & Training, Delkor Systems, Inc.

Any member of the packaging or processing community may submit a nomination for next year’s Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame class. Nominations will open in Spring 2018.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Pack Expo 2018 · Packaging · PMMI · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
Is voice a good fit for my operation? How would voice work in my warehouse? With the help of the Vitech Guide to Voice, you can find all the answers to your voice questions in one place.
Download Today!
From the September 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation technology.
The Pallet Report: Pallets help optimize operations, protect products and organize space
Warehouse Basics: Navigating the pick path
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
E-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm
Driven by emerging streams of supply chain data, shifting customer demands, and an industry obsession with eliminating every sliver of waste, pallet usage continues to evolve. During this webcast we'll examine how Modern's readers are adapting to current challenges while positioning themselves to meet those that lie ahead.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.

Lift truck operators: Drivers of change
For all the advances in lift truck technology and fleet management, operators will always be the...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Sponsored Links