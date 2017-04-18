PMMI announces Jim Pittas as the next president and CEO

During his 17 years with PMMI, Pittas has managed Pack Expo trade shows.

By

Senior vice president Jim Pittas will succeed Charles D. Yuska as president and CEO of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, owner and producer of the Pack Expo portfolio of trade shows.

Pittas will assume the role of chief operating officer immediately and will work with Yuska to assume the title of president and CEO upon Yuska’s retirement in May 2018. Over the past year, PMMI’s executive committee has been working with Yuska on a succession plan. The committee sent their recommendation to the Board of Directors where it was soundly approved.

“After much deliberation and careful thought, the Executive Committee unanimously concluded that the ideal candidate for the lofty position is already working at PMMI,” says Paul Irvine, chairman, PMMI. “We interviewed Jim extensively and he was exceptional, making the choice clear.”

During his nearly 17 years with PMMI, Pittas has successfully managed PMMI’s number one member service and source of revenue, Pack Expo trade shows.

“Jim has been involved as a member of my leadership team for years,” says Yuska. “He has grown the Pack Expo brand from a single annual event to a portfolio of shows occurring throughout the year and across North America. I feel very strongly that Jim is well fit to build on our past success and lead PMMI to a bright and prosperous future.”

Pittas will be based in PMMI’s Reston, Va., headquarters.

