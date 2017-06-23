PMMI announces new PMMI U On the Road courses

MMH Staff

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies has announced registration is open for two new PMMI U On the Road courses taking place on Monday, July 31 at ASCO’s Global Headquarters in Florham Park, N.J.

This free event – valued at $299 – brings together consumer packaged goods (CPG) professionals and PMMI members to learn about the latest packaging and processing issues affecting the industry.

The first of the two workshops, Total Cost of Ownership: Understand What It Is, How to Calculate and Its Many Benefits, will take place from 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (networking lunch provided). The interactive session will focus on the acquisition, operation and maintenance costs of capital expenditures. Provided with sample “request for proposals,” CPG and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) personnel will work together in collaborative teams to develop the total cost of ownership, utilizing case studies of different types of equipment purchases.

The second free workshop, Cybersecurity and Production Operations: Why You Should Care, sponsored by AH&T, will take place from 4–5:30 p.m. Threats to plant information networks and interconnected machinery lines remain a problem for CPGs and OEMs. This session will help both parties understand the climate in which we operate today, the risks and the potential rewards of remotely connected machinery.

“We are very excited to offer these first two PMMI U On the Road courses free of charge,” says Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI. “Through our existing workshops, eLearning courses and mechatronics certification tests, PMMI U strives to provide timely, cost-effective and convenient workforce development opportunities for both CPGs and OEMs in the packaging and processing industry. With these new PMMI U On the Road courses, we are bringing the industry’s workforce development resources to you.”

Directly following the second course will be a cocktails and networking dinner from 5:30–7:30 p.m. PMMI U On the Road agenda details and registration are available.