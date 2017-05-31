PMMI announces PACKage Printing Pavilion for Pack Expo 2018

The PACKage Printing Pavilion, the industry’s main stage for package printing innovations, will debut at PACK EXPO International 2018 (October 14–17, 2018, McCormick Place, Chicago), announces PACK EXPO show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

SKU proliferation, micro marketing efforts, sustainability and traceability concerns are driving companies toward digital packaging applications. Meanwhile, more and more suppliers at PACK EXPO International are exhibiting digital products, with an emphasis on smart packaging applications. The new PACKage Printing Pavilion brings together these digitally charged end-users and OEMs. The 60,000 square-foot pavilion area specifically targeting package printing, located in the South Building at McCormick Place, shines a spotlight on digital printing and converting technologies for short-run, on-demand, cost-effective, variable data and personalized packaging.

Exhibitors can reserve space in the PACKage Printing Pavilion to showcase innovations such as digital color printing applications for folding cartons, corrugated and flexible packaging, labeling, coding and marketing solutions and other smart package printing options.

Interested parties can submit an application and select PACKage Printing Pavilion as their location to exhibit in this new targeted area. Visit packexpointernational.com to view floor plans for the South Building, complete the space application and provide a deposit to secure your space.

Pack Expo 2018 · Packaging · PMMI · Printing
