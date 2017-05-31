PMMI announces PACKage Printing Pavilion for Pack Expo 2018
The main stage for your package printing innovations to debut at PACK EXPO International
Warehouse in the NewsPMMI and NAM urge Congress to reauthorize bill supporting modern workforce PMMI announces PACKage Printing Pavilion for Pack Expo 2018 Healthcare Packaging Expo 2017 leads the way in packaging innovation for pharmaceuticals System Logistics SpA appoints new president and CEO of US operations Advanced Technologies Move Into Maintenance More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceEvaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
All Resources
The PACKage Printing Pavilion, the industry’s main stage for package printing innovations, will debut at PACK EXPO International 2018 (October 14–17, 2018, McCormick Place, Chicago), announces PACK EXPO show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
SKU proliferation, micro marketing efforts, sustainability and traceability concerns are driving companies toward digital packaging applications. Meanwhile, more and more suppliers at PACK EXPO International are exhibiting digital products, with an emphasis on smart packaging applications. The new PACKage Printing Pavilion brings together these digitally charged end-users and OEMs. The 60,000 square-foot pavilion area specifically targeting package printing, located in the South Building at McCormick Place, shines a spotlight on digital printing and converting technologies for short-run, on-demand, cost-effective, variable data and personalized packaging.
Exhibitors can reserve space in the PACKage Printing Pavilion to showcase innovations such as digital color printing applications for folding cartons, corrugated and flexible packaging, labeling, coding and marketing solutions and other smart package printing options.
Interested parties can submit an application and select PACKage Printing Pavilion as their location to exhibit in this new targeted area. Visit packexpointernational.com to view floor plans for the South Building, complete the space application and provide a deposit to secure your space.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsPack Expo 2018 · Packaging · PMMI · Printing · ·
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017 ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role View More From this Issue