PMMI awards Richard C. Ryan Packaging Education Scholarship to University of Wisconsin—Stout student

MMH Staff

January 27, 2017

The PMMI Foundation and Dorner Manufacturing Corporation have selected University of Wisconsin—Stout student Ryan Knudtson as the recipient of this year’s $2,000 Richard C. Ryan Packaging Education Scholarship.

The scholarship was established in memory of Richard Ryan, former president and CEO of PMMI member Dorner. To apply for this scholarship students must attend a PMMI Partner School and submit an application complete with a signed letter of recommendation from a faculty member, as well as a 500–1,000-word essay describing their interest in the packaging field. Students must also provide their transcripts.

Dorner Manufacturing Corporation chooses the scholarship recipient based on GPA, major related to packaging engineering, demonstrated commitment to excellence in the packaging industry, extracurricular involvement and financial need.

“We were very impressed by the quality of applicants for the Richard C. Ryan Packaging Education Scholarship,” said Terry Schadeberg, president and CEO, Dorner Manufacturing Corp. “We are pleased to select Ryan Knudtson as the 2016 recipient.”

Knudtson is in his second year as a Packaging major at University of Wisconsin—Stout. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education and taught for three years before he decided to go back to school to pursue packaging. He currently holds a 3.94 GPA and plans on completing a seven-month-long internship in Sheboygan, Wisconsin with Johnsonville.

“I wholeheartedly endorse the aspirations of Ryan,” said Brenda S. Puck, instructor, Engineering and Technology Department, University of Wisconsin—Stout. “His talents, intelligence and creativity will serve him well in the packaging engineering field. He will be an asset to any organization, bringing knowledge, leadership skills, caring, enthusiasm and professionalism to his colleagues.”

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, supports packaging education at more than 25 U.S. colleges, universities and technical schools. Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides $100,000 in scholarships to students majoring in packaging. Students must currently attend a PMMI Partner School to be eligible for PMMI Foundation scholarships. For more information on the PMMI Foundation, visit pmmi.org/scholarships.