PMMI awards RIT $5,000 scholarship

PMMI Foundation awards Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship to Rochester Institute of Technology.

PMMI awards RIT $5,000 scholarship
The PMMI Foundation has announced the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) as the recipient of the Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship.

The $5,000 Scholarship, awarded each year to an educational institution that prepares students for careers in packaging, will be divided among two or three students selected by the school based on a combination of academic excellence and financial need.

The PMMI Foundation, sponsored by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, provides more than $200,000 in scholarships each year to students across the country majoring in packaging.

RIT’s department of packaging science prepares 200 undergraduates and 40 graduate students for employment across the packaging industry. Established in 1973, the program includes a Packaging Dynamics Lab — a certified ISTA Test Lab equipped to conduct distribution testing in accordance with ISTA and ASTM procedures — and a Center for Sustainable Packaging, sponsored by the Wegman Family Charitable Foundation. The Center focuses on food waste reduction, shelf life extension and the development of packaging systems that deliver sustainability. RIT also offers packaging minors in packaging science and flexible packaging frequented by students studying industrial design, graphic design, engineering and more.

“RIT is an excellent school for aspiring packaging professionals,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Scholarships like this one are crucial opportunities for young talent looking to pursue a career in our industry. Our members are thrilled to see the potential of the emerging workforce.”

As part of PMMI U Connection, the scholarships offered by the PMMI Foundation recognize the most qualified students from PMMI Partner Schools interested in careers in this industry. PMMI U Connection brings industry employers together with students looking for careers in packaging and processing. Visit pmmi.org/connection﻿ to learn how PMMI U helps develop the packaging and processing workforce.

Article Topics

Education · Packaging · PMMI · Sustainability · · All Topics
