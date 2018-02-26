PMMI details Pack Expo East Partner Program

MMH Staff

February 26, 2018

PMMI has announced the Pack Expo East 2018 Partner Program will be the largest ever when it convenes at in Philadelphia (April 16-18, Pennsylvania Convention Center.)

Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the Pack Expo Partner Program brings together a wide variety of packaging professionals dedicated to advancing the industry through resources, connections and expertise.

“Packaging associations participating in the Pack Expo East Partner Program understand the value of being an official partner with the show, supporting their members and the packaging industry. These partners serve as an important link between attendees and exhibitors, bringing the industry together in Philadelphia,” said Laura Thompson, senior director of expositions, PMMI.

The Partner Pavilion provides a one-stop location for attendees to interface with leading industry associations.

“CPA is thrilled to participate with PMMI at Pack Expo East for the third year. We have had tremendous success at other PMMI events and our members always look forward to representing CPA at this opportunity. We are also excited to be participating in the inaugural Pack Expo Forum, where we will be giving two presentations,” said Ron Puvak, managing director of Contract Packaging Association and returning member of the Partner Program.

The organizations involved in the 2018 Pack Expo East Partner Program include:

● AIM

● American Society for Quality (ASQ)

● Composite Can and Tube Institute (CCTI)

● Contract Packaging Association (CPA)

● Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)

● Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council (HCPC)

● Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

● International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)

● Midwest Food Products Association (MWFPA)

● The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC)

● Reusable Packaging Association (RPA)

● United Packaging Associates (UPA)

Pack Expo East brings together suppliers of packaging innovations for food and beverage, pharmaceutical/medical, cosmetic/personal care, industrial/household chemical and other packaged goods that serve companies of all sizes. Its location in Philadelphia puts Pack Expo East within 200 miles of one-third of the nation’s consumer packaged goods companies. With 400 leading suppliers and 6,000 attendees, Pack Expo East allows quality time for discussing the latest technology and trends.

Register for Pack Expo East at packexpoeast.com.