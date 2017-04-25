PMMI membership reaches record levels
Nearly 50 new members welcomed into PMMI’s Spring 2017 Class growing PMMI membership to more than 800 companies.
An industry leader in packaging for more than 80 years, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, reached a milestone of more than 800 member companies last month, after the approval of 46 new member companies at its Executive Leadership Conference (March 19-21; Aventura, Florida).
“Updating our membership by-laws has positioned PMMI to properly keep pace with an ever-evolving and growing marketplace through its inclusion of more industry contributors,” said Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI. “As the processing and packaging landscapes shift, this growth in member companies demonstrates our ability to adapt to the ways manufacturing and business structures are changing.”
PMMI’s new members are:
General Members
Holland Engineering LLC, New Britain, Connecticut
LasX Industries Inc., White Bear Lake, Minnesota
PKD SA De CV, Queretaro DE Arteaga, Mexico
Precision Finishing Systems Inc., Wheeling, Illinois
Right Stuff Equipment, Denver, Colorado
Schenck Process LLC, Kansas City, Missouri
Shorewood Engineering Inc., Waconia, Minnesota
Associate Members
Bergami USA, Roseto, Pennsylvania
BestPack Packaging Systems, Rancho Cucamonga, California
CAMA USA Inc., Buffalo Grove, Illinois
CSi Palletizing, Richmond, Virginia
EBS Ink Jet Systems USA, Inc., Libertyville, Illinois
Leibinger USA, East Troy, Wisconsin
Pester USA Inc., Allendale, New Jersey
Schubert North America LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina
Taisei Lamick USA, Elk Grove Village, Illinois
Totani America, Inc., De Pere, Wisconsin
United Barcode Systems, Escondido, California
Universal Robots USA, Inc., Ann Arbor, Michigan
Volkmann, Inc., Bristol, Pennsylvania
Volm Companies, Inc., Antigo, Wisconsin
Component Supplier Members
Fraba Inc., Hamilton, New Jersey
ITT, Inc., Orchard Park, New York
Patlite (USA) Corporation, Torrance, California
Soft Robotics, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Materials Supplier Members
C&K PROPACK, Seoul, Korea
Charter NEX Films, Inc., Milton, Wisconsin
Genpak LLC, Glens Falls, New York
Hindustan Adhesives Limited, New Delhi, India
Peel Plastic Products Ltd, Brampton, Ontario, Canada
PolyOne Corporation, Maryland Heights, Missouri
Smith Corona Labels & Ribbons, Cleveland, Ohio
Storopack, Cincinnati, Ohio
Tadbik, Fairfield, New Jersey
TEBPLAST PLASTIK SAN. VE TIC. A.S., Istanbul, Turkey
Technimark LLC, Asheboro, North Carolina
Affiliated Supplier Members
AC Compacting LLC, North Brunswick, New Jersey
Afflink, LLC, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
AutoCoding Systems Ltd, Cheshire, United Kingdom
Berran Industrial Group, Inc., Akron, Ohio
Cold Jet, LLC, Loveland, Ohio
Food Plant Engineering, LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio
PAK-TEC, INC., Lake Wylie, South Carolina
Secomea Inc., Montreal, Quebec, Canada
SOCAPS US Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
UCM Holdings, LLC, Miami, Florida
Of the 46 new member companies, there are seven general members, 14 associate members, four component supplier members, 11 materials supplier members and 10 affiliated members.
