PMMI report outlines the trends driving manufacturing automation

MMH Staff

December 19, 2017

As costs decline for implementing automation, even small to medium sized consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) are beginning to see the value in taking steps toward automating operations, according to the 2017 Evolution of Automation industry research report﻿.

Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the report also addresses CPG automation pain points such as implementation, incorporating design changes to maximize technology, the gap in skilled labor and the continued development of industry standards for automation.

Based on interviews and references from CPG companies, the 2017 Evolution of Automation report outlines the trends driving manufacturing automation including keeping up with demand, worker safety, preventing waste and new package designs. However, despite these trends, the automation adoption process is a gradual one, providing ample time and opportunity for OEMs to deliver machines that meet end-users’ needs. Investments in automation can help with issues such as labor, line efficiency, changeover time and much more. Increasing automation allowed 68% of companies surveyed to create new jobs.

The accompanying infographic visualizes key data obtained from the report, and details present and future automation solutions for the packaging industry.

