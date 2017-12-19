PMMI report outlines the trends driving manufacturing automation

Increasing automation allowed 68% of companies surveyed to create new jobs

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Menasha Corporation corporate social responsibility report outlines progress toward 2020 goals
PMMI report outlines the trends driving manufacturing automation
Heavy holiday sales continue to drive 3PL reverse logistics activity, says CBRE
JDA and SATO partner to deliver advanced warehouse management
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

As costs decline for implementing automation, even small to medium sized consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) are beginning to see the value in taking steps toward automating operations, according to the 2017 Evolution of Automation industry research report﻿.

Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the report also addresses CPG automation pain points such as implementation, incorporating design changes to maximize technology, the gap in skilled labor and the continued development of industry standards for automation.

Based on interviews and references from CPG companies, the 2017 Evolution of Automation report outlines the trends driving manufacturing automation including keeping up with demand, worker safety, preventing waste and new package designs. However, despite these trends, the automation adoption process is a gradual one, providing ample time and opportunity for OEMs to deliver machines that meet end-users’ needs. Investments in automation can help with issues such as labor, line efficiency, changeover time and much more. Increasing automation allowed 68% of companies surveyed to create new jobs.

The accompanying infographic visualizes key data obtained from the report, and details present and future automation solutions for the packaging industry.

Automation solutions will be on display at Pack Expo East (April 16–18, 2018; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia), the premier packaging show for the east coast. This small-scale show is an opportunity for OEMs and CPG companies to connect and share ideas and solutions on a more personal level. Register today at packexpoeast.com.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Pack Expo · Packaging · PMMI · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Optimizing Storage of Industrial Raw Materials
Important considerations for designing and selecting a cantilever racking system that can free up additional space for production and increase margins.
Download Today!
From the December 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer expectations, Rocky Brands installed a put-to-light and sortation system to ramp up fulfillment.
The Big Picture: Navigation Gets a Reboot for Automatic Vehicles
Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2017: Growth amid change
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for...

Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Partner Links