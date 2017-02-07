ProMat 2017: 2017 MHI announces Innovation Award finalists
Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category: Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value and impact.
MHI has released the list of finalists for the 2017 MHI Innovation Award. After receiving a record 153 submissions for this years awards, seven judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category: Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value and impact.
Best New Product:
Proship, Inc. for CVP-500 Automated Packaging System
PINC Solutions for PINC Air: Inventory Robotics
DSA Systems, Inc. for PICAVI Smart Glasses
6 River Systems, Inc. for Collaborative Fulfillment Solutions
Best Innovation of an Existing Product:
Big Ass Solutions for Powerfoil X3.0 with SmartSense
Transbotics for Natural Navigation AGV
Schaefer Systems Int., Inc. for Weasel
EuroSort Inc. for Twin Push Tray Sorter
Best IT Innovation:
Schaefer Systems Int., Inc. for WAMAS 5.5.3
Emulate3D Ltd. for Virtual Reality – HTC Vive
Service Max for IOT Connected Field Service
Ubimax GmbH for Enterprise Wearable Computing Suite
The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMat attendees. ProMat 2017 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings, customer satisfaction, etc.
On Monday, April 3, 2017, finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at ProMat 2017. The winners in each category will be announced at ProMat 2017 on April 5 during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey.
MHI would like to thank the individuals from the following companies for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges: Shaw Industries; Ashley Furniture; Boeing; Big Lots!; McKee; Luxotica; and DHL eCommerce.
ProMat 2017 is scheduled to be held April 3-6 in Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the material handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete ProMat 2017 coverage.
