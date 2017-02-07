ProMat 2017: 2017 MHI announces Innovation Award finalists

Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category: Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value and impact.

Events in the News

ProMat 2017: 2017 MHI announces Innovation Award finalists
Pharmaceutical and medical device infographic shows industry growth
No matter the industry: The game has changed
Collaborative robot supports smart manufacturing capabilities
Pack Expo East partner program brings packaging industry leaders to Philadelphia
More Events News

Events Resource

Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
All Resources
By ·

MHI has released the list of finalists for the 2017 MHI Innovation Award. After receiving a record 153 submissions for this years awards, seven judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category: Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value and impact.

Best New Product:
Proship, Inc. for CVP-500 Automated Packaging System
PINC Solutions for PINC Air: Inventory Robotics
DSA Systems, Inc. for PICAVI Smart Glasses
6 River Systems, Inc. for Collaborative Fulfillment Solutions

Best Innovation of an Existing Product:
Big Ass Solutions for Powerfoil X3.0 with SmartSense
Transbotics for Natural Navigation AGV
Schaefer Systems Int., Inc. for Weasel
EuroSort Inc. for Twin Push Tray Sorter

Best IT Innovation:
Schaefer Systems Int., Inc. for WAMAS 5.5.3
Emulate3D Ltd. for Virtual Reality – HTC Vive
Service Max for IOT Connected Field Service
Ubimax GmbH for Enterprise Wearable Computing Suite

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMat attendees.  ProMat 2017 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings, customer satisfaction, etc. 

On Monday, April 3, 2017, finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at ProMat 2017. The winners in each category will be announced at ProMat 2017 on April 5 during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey.

MHI would like to thank the individuals from the following companies for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges: Shaw Industries; Ashley Furniture; Boeing; Big Lots!; McKee; Luxotica; and DHL eCommerce. 

ProMat 2017 is scheduled to be held April 3-6 in Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the material handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete ProMat 2017 coverage.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

MHI · ProMat 2017 · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the January 2017 Issue
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using labor more productively. The bottom line: A two-year ROI.
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies
7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...

System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...
Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...