ProMat 2017 and Automate: Double the exhibit halls AND double the shows

MMH Staff

February 8, 2017

Your ProMat 2017 registration not only gives you access to the exhibits, educational sessions and keynotes in McCormick Place South and North, it also grants you access to Automate 2017, co-located next to ProMat solutions centers for Autonomous Vehicles and Sustainable Facility Solutions in the North Hall. Both shows run concurrently, Monday through Thursday, and share identical hours: Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“ProMat 2017 will be the largest event on record, with 900 exhibitors covering more than 370,000 feet. When you combine that with the Automate co-location, the two shows will total more than 1,200 exhibitors and 450,000 square feet of exhibits,” said George W. Prest, CEO of MHI. “Putting Automate and ProMat 2017 together allows manufacturing, distribution and supply chain professionals unparalleled education and networking opportunities, as well as exposure to the largest equipment and technology display of any show of its kind in North America.”

“Automate attendees come from a wide range of industries to see in person how the latest automation technologies can benefit their operations,” added Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “They bring specific problems and are looking for real solutions in order to remain competitive in today’s global marketplace. Automate is where these critical business decisions can be made.”

Automate—like MHI-sponsored ProMat—is held just once every two years. Sponsored by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3)—and its trade associations, the Robotic Industries Association (RIA); AIA, the global association for vision and imaging; and the Motion Control Association (MCA)—Automate showcases the full spectrum of automation technologies and solutions. The show highlights the future of automation, which is changing dynamically due to mobile and collaborative robots, cloud computing, smart manufacturing and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

System integrators will be located at the front of Automate’s exhibit hall to showcase the ways automation technologies are solving today’s real-world challenges. Further, “Expert Huddles” will take place across the show floor, giving attendees access to free sessions with technologists answering questions directly, Burnstein noted.

When MHI and A3 initially brought the two shows together, the idea was to help visitors maximize their travel time and budget. Feedback from attendees of both shows has continued to be overwhelmingly positive, said Prest.

“Automation is being integrated more than ever in virtually every aspect of the supply chain,” he continued. “Co-locating gives participants a view into the myriad ways these technologies and solutions are spreading into material handling, logistics and transportation equipment and solutions.”

More information can be found at automateshow.com.