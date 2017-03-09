ProMat 2017: International Visitors Center to greet, assist 3,800+ attendees
With the continual expansion of the global economy—and the supply chain reach required to support it—ProMat 2017 expects more than 3,800 attendees from 111 countries.
Events in the NewsProMat 2017: Hit the floor, stay in step Tips & tricks for navigating ProMat 2017 ProMat 2017: Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum to be held on April 4 ProMat 2017: International Visitors Center to greet, assist 3,800+ attendees A3 announces finalists in Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition More Events News
Events ResourceUse mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
All Resources
With the continual expansion of the global economy—and the supply chain reach required to support it—ProMat 2017 expects more than 3,800 attendees from 111 countries. It’s a bigger turnout than ever before, said Tom Carbott, senior VP of exhibitions at show sponsor MHI.
“As the supply chain and material handling industry’s global footprint continues to expand, so does international interest and attendance at ProMat,” he explained. “Further, ProMat 2017 has more than 200 international exhibitors, most notably with an increase in exhibits from China and throughout Europe. With the increase in exhibitors from outside North America comes an increase in attendees from all over the world.”
The largest groups of registered attendees represent Canada, China, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands, Carbott continued. “Attendees will definitely hear a variety of languages spoken on the show floor.”
Regardless of their nationality, all foreign visitors will find a variety of complimentary amenities in the MHI-sponsored International Visitors Center, located next to MHI’s ProMat offices and the Attendee Registration Area on Level 3 (near Starbucks Coffee).
The center offers translators to help answer questions in several languages—French, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish—plus private meeting rooms, Wi-Fi Internet access, cell phone charging stations, a lounge area and refreshments, noted Kay Clark, MHI director of meetings and events.
“Our language ambassadors act as hosts to all of our international visitors,” she said. “Visitors to the center at both Modex last year and ProMat 2015 were impressed with the amenities and returned daily.”
Additionally, added Clark, The International Visitors Center will bring back the ability for foreign attendees to connect with others from their country with a touchscreen monitor search. The service allows international attendees to identify others based on their home country, and send a private, one-way message to suggest a get-together.
“It’s been extremely popular, and our language ambassadors introduce the service to every attendee who stops in the center,” Clark added. “We debuted it at ProMat 2015 because we later heard from several international attendees who didn’t realize there were others from their country at the show until after they returned home. It’s another way to help people build their network and connect here at the show.”
For making business connections, MHI’s database-driven International Matchmaker Program also returns to help international attendees identify exhibitor companies with solutions they seek by matching product, country and type of business information with registration details.
ProMat 2017 is scheduled to be held from April 3-6 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. For Modern’s complete Show Daily coverage visit: http://www.mmh.com/topic/tag/ProMat_2017
About the AuthorSara Pearson Specter Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsMHI · ProMat 2017 · ·
Lawson Products: Automation that fits Lawson’s Multi-purpose Distribution Center View More From this Issue