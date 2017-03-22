ProMat 2017: MHI-sponsored workforce session planned

Sara Pearson Specter

March 22, 2017

From 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at ProMat 2017, show sponsor MHI presents “Closing the Skills Gap: Innovative Talent Solutions for a Changing Workforce.” The session will be held in Theater F, located in the far back right corner of ProMat’s South Hall exhibit floor.

Speaker David DeLong, president of Smart Workforce Strategies, will explain why industry executives can no longer be complacent when it comes to recruiting, developing and retaining high potential employees and future leaders. “Nor can they neglect to ensure—and accelerate the pace of—knowledge transfer in the multigenerational workplace,” DeLong said.

“Almost every organization is experiencing critical skill shortages today,” he added. “This is a widespread problem throughout the industrialized world. The way your organization solves these problems will be different depending on your culture, your location and the resources you’re willing to apply to this challenge.”

DeLong’s presentation targets all sizes of companies and all levels of leadership and management. Session attendees can expect to take away customizable, actionable steps that can be implemented immediately within their organizations.

“You should not attend my session unless you want practical solutions to the tremendous talent challenges your organization faces in sustaining performance today throughout your supply chain,” he said. “I’m all about practical solutions critical to closing the skills gap.”

Part of what DeLong advises organizations to do first is acknowledge their limitations. “You cannot deal with every skill shortage—it’s not possible. You have to deal with the ones that have the greatest impact on your profitability and your costs,” he said.

Topics include how to identify the most immediate talent risks, where to allocate resources, ways to retain talent, and how to attract—and keep—Millennials.

“Building mentoring skills is one of the quickest ways to address a talent shortage,” he said. “Simply by strengthening those relationships, companies will retain people longer and transfer knowledge faster. I’ll share very specific tools to improve mentoring.”

“DeLong has dedicated his career to helping organizations solve problems created by changing workforce demographics,” added Angela Jenkins, MHI’s director of career & technical education (CTE). “His presentation will also incorporate input and feedback gathered in the MHI Annual Industry Report, the Material Handling & Logistics U.S. Roadmap 2.0, and the most recent workforce session held at MHI’s Executive Summit and Annual Conference held last fall.”

Because MHI is anticipating significant interest in the session, Jenkins said, Theater F was designed specifically to hold 200 attendees—twice as many as the other eight South Hall theaters. “That said, all of our on-floor theater presentations, including this one, are first-come/first-served, with no standing room allowed. So I suggest that interested attendees get there early to ensure a seat,” she cautioned.

ProMat 2017 is scheduled to be held April 3-6 in Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the material handling and logistics industry.