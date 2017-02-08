QPSI announces acquisition of pharmaceutical packaging company, International Labs
Contract packager to increase primary packaging capabilities and direct-to-retail distribution.
Quality Packaging Specialists International, LLC, (QPSI) has acquired 100% ownership of International Labs, LLC (INL) in an equity exchange transaction.
INL, based in St. Petersburg, Fla., delivers adherence packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products primarily to national retailers. INL has capacity to produce more than 140 million units per year.
“As an industry leader in contract packaging and supply chain management, this acquisition will build out QPSI’s product and service offerings, technical capabilities, and complement our commitment to serving customers with expansive, integrated network solutions focused on cost savings, accelerated speed to market and product innovations,” said Maurice Phelan, vice president, pharmaceutical operations. “This transaction will deliver significant and immediate value to our customers by offering increased primary packaging capabilities and direct-to-retail distribution. This allows us to continue providing our customers a dynamic approach to a complex and constantly evolving marketplace.”
