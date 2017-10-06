Raymond celebrates Manufacturing Day with more than 250 students

Event showcases Industry 4.0, the evolution of manufacturing and engineering, and workshops with 3-D printing, Bluetooth robots and virtual reality.

Equipment in the News

Material Handling Product News announces revamped Product of the Year Awards
Raymond celebrates Manufacturing Day with more than 250 students
Baker Distributing installs mezzanines and VRCs to better serve its customers
Regal Beloit Corporation to offer Manufacturing Day tour
CEMA reports unexpectedly strong gains in 2017
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

E-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm
Thursday, September 14, 2017 | 2pm ET
All Resources
By ·

To celebrate National Manufacturing Day, The Raymond Corporation hosted more than 250 students at its headquarters in Greene, N.Y., on October 5, 2017.

Students in grades 10 to 12, from 20 school districts in the Southern Tier of New York state, experienced the future of manufacturing with exposure to the Industry 4.0 concepts Raymond has implemented.

“Manufacturing today is so much more than a manual labor position. It goes beyond physical labor to another side of manufacturing that is based in the digital supply chain,” said Rick Harrington, senior vice president of operations at Raymond. “With the insurgence of Industry 4.0, manufacturing employees are working in a more digital and data-driven environment that includes advanced technologies that will not only change the way something is manufactured but also create a more connected organization.”

Raymond’s Manufacturing Day event featured a manufacturing floor tour, which gave a firsthand look at how Industry 4.0 is evolving manufacturing and engineering. Students also participated in interactive workshops that detailed 3-D printing, Bluetooth robots and virtual reality. One station showcased the Toyota Production System (TPS), educating students on how to take these principles that Raymond utilizes on the manufacturing floor and apply them to their daily lives.

Students heard from Harrington, along with other Raymond associates, who shared insights into their careers at Raymond and the career paths that got them to the company. From managing a welding robot to working with lithium-ion batteries, roles ranged from engineering to manufacturing — and beyond.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Education · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Manufacturing Day · Raymond · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
Is voice a good fit for my operation? How would voice work in my warehouse? With the help of the Vitech Guide to Voice, you can find all the answers to your voice questions in one place.
Download Today!
From the September 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation technology.
The Pallet Report: Pallets help optimize operations, protect products and organize space
Warehouse Basics: Navigating the pick path
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.

Lift truck operators: Drivers of change
For all the advances in lift truck technology and fleet management, operators will always be the...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Partner Links