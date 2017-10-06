Raymond celebrates Manufacturing Day with more than 250 students
Event showcases Industry 4.0, the evolution of manufacturing and engineering, and workshops with 3-D printing, Bluetooth robots and virtual reality.
Equipment in the NewsMaterial Handling Product News announces revamped Product of the Year Awards Raymond celebrates Manufacturing Day with more than 250 students Baker Distributing installs mezzanines and VRCs to better serve its customers Regal Beloit Corporation to offer Manufacturing Day tour CEMA reports unexpectedly strong gains in 2017 More Equipment News
Equipment ResourceE-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm Thursday, September 14, 2017 | 2pm ET
All Resources
To celebrate National Manufacturing Day, The Raymond Corporation hosted more than 250 students at its headquarters in Greene, N.Y., on October 5, 2017.
Students in grades 10 to 12, from 20 school districts in the Southern Tier of New York state, experienced the future of manufacturing with exposure to the Industry 4.0 concepts Raymond has implemented.
“Manufacturing today is so much more than a manual labor position. It goes beyond physical labor to another side of manufacturing that is based in the digital supply chain,” said Rick Harrington, senior vice president of operations at Raymond. “With the insurgence of Industry 4.0, manufacturing employees are working in a more digital and data-driven environment that includes advanced technologies that will not only change the way something is manufactured but also create a more connected organization.”
Raymond’s Manufacturing Day event featured a manufacturing floor tour, which gave a firsthand look at how Industry 4.0 is evolving manufacturing and engineering. Students also participated in interactive workshops that detailed 3-D printing, Bluetooth robots and virtual reality. One station showcased the Toyota Production System (TPS), educating students on how to take these principles that Raymond utilizes on the manufacturing floor and apply them to their daily lives.
Students heard from Harrington, along with other Raymond associates, who shared insights into their careers at Raymond and the career paths that got them to the company. From managing a welding robot to working with lithium-ion batteries, roles ranged from engineering to manufacturing — and beyond.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsEducation · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Manufacturing Day · Raymond · ·
The Pallet Report: Pallets help optimize operations, protect products and organize space Warehouse Basics: Navigating the pick path View More From this Issue