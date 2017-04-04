Raymond introduces vehicle-based virtual reality training

The Raymond Corp. (Booth S3218) has introduced virtual reality (VR) training, which allows operators to use a Raymond forklift truck in a simulation mode for training using preprogrammed exercises.

Equipment in the News

Dematic Egemin showcases straddle compact AGV
Integrated fleet management at iWarehouse booth
Raymond introduces vehicle-based virtual reality training
A-Safe’s rack sensors detect, communicate and display impact severity
Conveyors and Sortation Keep up the Pace
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Making the Case: Flexible Forklift Leasing Programs
Toyota Industries Commercial Finance’s flexible leasing programs can help companies tackle their most pressing lift truck acquisition, maintenance, and disposal challenges.
All Resources
By ·

The Raymond Corp. (Booth S3218) has introduced virtual reality (VR) training, which allows operators to use a Raymond forklift truck in a simulation mode for training using preprogrammed exercises.

“Once the truck’s motion has been disabled, the operator can enter the training environment with their existing Raymond forklift by plugging into Raymond’s sPort, or Simulation Port,” said Dave Norton, VP of corporate quality and customer care.

After securing the VR headset, the user is immersed into an enhanced training experience that simulates the movement and feel of operating a Raymond forklift in a warehouse environment while using the truck’s actual controls.

“This experience has been designed as a supplemental training tool and can also be used to help new forklift operators become comfortable with the vehicle and its controls before operating within the physical environment,” said Norton, who added that the VR training is unlike any other forklift training method currently available in the market.

Raymond is also highlighting several new products and solutions at the booth this year.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Lift Trucks · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · Raymond · Training · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
Lawson Products’ new DC makes targeted use of automation to move MRO products through its extended supply chain.
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center
Rack and Shelving: Engineering for e-commerce
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat Keynote Day 2: Smart machines to transform industry and jobs
The new breed of intelligent machines that are core to Industry 4.0 will eliminate waste in supply...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...

ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...
ProMat 2017 expands into two halls; ready to hold record number of exhibitors, attendees
Get ready to stroll the ProMat 2017 aisles and learn more about the latest supply chain and...