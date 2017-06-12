Raymond to offer free online training for National Forklift Safety Day

The first 100 operators who register will get free e-learning versions of Safety on the Move.

Equipment in the News

MCFA supports fourth annual National Forklift Safety Day
Toyota celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with free safety consultations
KION North America receives annual safety award from South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance
UniCarriers celebrates National Forklift Safety Day
Raymond to offer free online training for National Forklift Safety Day
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Freedom of Movement: The Modular Roller Top Transfer and Diverting Station
The modular roller top belt was designed to solve a range of increasingly challenging transfer and diverting problems complicating operations in distribution centers.
All Resources
By ·

Starting on National Forklift Safety Day (June 13th), The Raymond Corporation will be giving away e-learning versions of Safety on the Move to the first 100 operators who register.

This program is based on Raymond’s forklift operator training course, but is now self-paced and can be completed on-demand. Plus, it can help operators comply with part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) formal instruction requirements for powered industrial trucks.

Click here for more information about safety and training for operators, technicians and pedestrians.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Education · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · National Forklift Safety Day · Raymond · Safety · Training · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
Download Today!
From the June 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new repair operations center in Wisconsin. General Electric operations center layout, General Electric Healthcare warehouse
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC
The Big Picture: Adaptability as King
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
GE Healthcare System Report: Lean repairs
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new...
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...

Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...