Raymond to offer free online training for National Forklift Safety Day
The first 100 operators who register will get free e-learning versions of Safety on the Move.
Equipment in the NewsMCFA supports fourth annual National Forklift Safety Day Toyota celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with free safety consultations KION North America receives annual safety award from South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance UniCarriers celebrates National Forklift Safety Day Raymond to offer free online training for National Forklift Safety Day More Equipment News
Equipment ResourceFreedom of Movement: The Modular Roller Top Transfer and Diverting Station The modular roller top belt was designed to solve a range of increasingly challenging transfer and diverting problems complicating operations in distribution centers.
All Resources
Starting on National Forklift Safety Day (June 13th), The Raymond Corporation will be giving away e-learning versions of Safety on the Move to the first 100 operators who register.
This program is based on Raymond’s forklift operator training course, but is now self-paced and can be completed on-demand. Plus, it can help operators comply with part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) formal instruction requirements for powered industrial trucks.
Click here for more information about safety and training for operators, technicians and pedestrians.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsEducation · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · National Forklift Safety Day · Raymond · Safety · Training · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant. Download Today!
From the June 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC The Big Picture: Adaptability as King View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment. Register Today!