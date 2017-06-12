Raymond to offer free online training for National Forklift Safety Day

MMH Staff

June 12, 2017

Starting on National Forklift Safety Day (June 13th), The Raymond Corporation will be giving away e-learning versions of Safety on the Move to the first 100 operators who register.

This program is based on Raymond’s forklift operator training course, but is now self-paced and can be completed on-demand. Plus, it can help operators comply with part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) formal instruction requirements for powered industrial trucks.

