Regional Winners Selected in 2018 Case Competition

SCMR Staff

March 1, 2018

Today APICS, the professional association for supply chain management, and Deloitte, the industry-leading professional services firm, announced the regional winners in the 2018 APICS Case Competition. APICS and Deloitte announced their collaboration on the industry competition, which aims to promote skills necessary for the supply chain profession, late last year. Teams participated from colleges and universities around the world, and the following seven were chosen to compete in the Finals at APICS 2018:

Atlanta Regional - Georgia Institute of Technology: Yuyan Wang, Jisoo Park, Lydia Mangiwa, Prateek Kushwaha

Amsterdam Regional - Indian Institute of Management Bangalore: Annesha Chaudhuri, Amit Kumar, Manish Jain

Chicago Regional - Bradley University: Matthew Kern, Heather Hawkins, Mark Hernandez, Logan Welling



Costa Mesa Regional - Harvey Mudd College: Bohan Gao, Anjaneya Malpani, Ramita Kondepudi, Peter Leung

Mexico City Regional - Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey Querétaro: Eduardo Cervantes Gonzalez, Mariano Rodas Cardona, Carlos Manuel Arrieta Schmid, Jorge Lobo Romero

Parsippany Regional - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: Nick Ziter, Shaeed McLeod, Amanda Harrold, Xinze Li

Toronto Regional - University of Manitoba: Phuong Tran, Tyler Phill, Benjamin Robinson

Each of these teams comprise students at the undergraduate or graduate level. Teams were selected as winners for their exemplary real-world case solving skills and for their excellent grasp of end-to-end supply chain principles. Participating teams in the 2018 APICS Case Competition presented original solutions to a supply chain management problem, which involved challenging elements from across the supply chain skillset, including distribution, logistics, planning, inventory management and more.

“The APICS Case Competition advances the supply chain profession by promoting supply chain and logistics knowledge among students,” said APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “On behalf of APICS and Deloitte, we are excited to showcase and support these talented students, who will shape the future of the profession.”

“We look forward to seeing all of this year’s participants begin impactful careers in supply chain,” said Doug Gish, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and supply chain and manufacturing operations service line leader. “This collaboration with APICS came about as a result of both organizations’ desire to hone this field’s future leaders. It’s encouraging to see motivated students with the strategic skills and knowledge needed to manage next-generation supply chains.”

For this year’s competition, APICS and Deloitte collaborated on the design of the case problems and the scoring rubrics used for judging. Volunteers from the two organizations facilitated regional events and served as team mentors and judges. More than 200 teams entered the competition in October 2017, and the seven winners will move forward to compete at the finals this September in Chicago.

To see the full list of winners, and learn more about the 2018 APICS Case Competition, visit the APICS website: