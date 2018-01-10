Reviewers needed for certified technician assessment test

Volunteers needed to help identify skills needed to install, operate and maintain automated equipment in the material handling and supply chain fields.

The State of the DC Voice Market
Six advantages of using vertical warehouse rack labels
International Society of Automation announces 2018 society president
Transform DC Throughput and Accuracy With Pick-to-Light Systems
By ·

MHI is partnering with the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) and the National Center for Supply Chain Automation to develop the Certified Technician in Supply Chain Automation certification program.

This program will assess and qualify front-line workers as having the skills and competencies needed to install, operate, maintain, and troubleshoot automated equipment in the material handling and supply chain fields.

MHI, through its industry partners, has proposed a preliminary set of qualifications necessary to assess competence in this field. MSSC has prepared a series of three assessment tests that candidates would need to pass to receive the certification:

1.    Equipment and Systems Maintenance
2.    Equipment and Systems Repair
3.    Controller and Network Repair

MSSC’s accreditation process to issue certifications requires that the draft assessment tests be taken by a minimum of 90 individuals currently in this industry so that MSSC can demonstrate that the tests achieve their desired objectives.

MHI is requesting that its member companies and other interested parties spread the word to individuals who meet the following criteria and who would be willing to take the three assessment tests, which would take about 90 minutes apiece:

● Are current employees of companies in the material handling, supply chain, or manufacturing industries
● Primary job responsibilities include the installation, operation, maintenance, troubleshooting, or programming of automation equipment in a distribution setting
● Are 18 years old or older

Preferably, the panel of 90 test takers will represent diversity in race, gender, age, geographic location, years of experience, and job specializations.

Individuals who take the tests would be offered a $50 gift card for each assessment.

Please contact Pat Davison (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address); 704-714-8755) or Delana Hopkins (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address); 704-714-8740) at MHI no later than December 22, 2018.  The tests will be administered in January or February 2018.

