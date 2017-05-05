Right-size your bulk container for productivity
Choosing the right bulk tote or container dimensions can reduce costs and supports the trend to reduce on-hand inventory.
Warehouse in the NewsRight-size your bulk container for productivity Other Voices: Five key steps to a successful warehouse label and sign installation project Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions Group launched Pro Mach acquires Weiler Labeling Systems Call for Entries: Excellence in MRO Awards More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceHow to Invest Smartly in Industrial Fans HVLS industrial fans offer important benefits, including alleviating problems with improper air circulation, inadequate ventilation, stagnant air, temperature extremes, maintaining product integrity and unsafe working conditions due to wet floors.
All Resources
Although ORBIS Corp. has been supplying 32 x 30-inch and 45 x 48-inch footprint bulk containers to the automotive manufacturing industry for decades, the supplier constantly looks for new ways to help users increase productivity and reduce costs, says Sean Momsen, product manager.
“We discovered that users of our 32 x 30-inch unit were subdividing it to fit multiples of different parts in a single container—kitting items together for line-side delivery in production, for example,” Momsen says. “However, doing so left open space within the container or one product would be depleted before the rest, which could clutter up work areas.”
To address that issue, ORBIS created a 16 x 30-inch fixed-wall container that offers up to 500 pounds capacity to hold heavy, dense small parts, yet only weighs 30 pounds when empty for manual handling. The container has both standard fork pockets on the 30-inch side and metal lifting loops on the 16-inch side for forklift handling when loaded.
“Right-sizing the container addresses an ongoing trend to reduce the amount of on-hand inventory and increase turns in production environments,” explains Momsen. “Because it’s lightweight, it can be used in flow rack or be easily lifted and removed when empty, yet it is still extremely durable.”
Also recently right-sized, the supplier unveiled three new extended heights—39, 42 and 50 inches—for its HDR-4845 NV bulk container, which previously came in 25- and 34-inch heights. The taller sidewalls protect taller products (or more layers of products).
To minimize workers’ reaching and stretching over the extended height sidewalls to reach the bottom of the container, integrated drop door openings are engineered to be as low as possible, Momsen adds. “The containers also feature a one-piece molded base for strength and rigidity,” he says.
Further, with more automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) establishing plants in Mexico, ORBIS has done the same to reduce transportation costs associated with shipping these taller containers to their users.
“Additional tooling for the 45 x 48 BulkPak line is also located in our Mexico plant to support our customers located in Latin America,” he adds, noting that the extended height units don’t collapse as compactly as the shorter models when empty, meaning fewer fit into a single truckload.
About the AuthorSara Pearson Specter Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsContainers · ORBIS · Packaging Corner · Totes and Containers · ·
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise Putaway 101: Everything in its Place View More From this Issue