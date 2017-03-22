RMH Systems acquires Skarnes
Acquisition introduces packaging and scales to distributor's material handling offerings.
Material handling equipment distributor RMH Systems has completed its acquisition of Skarnes, Inc., a material handling distributor since 1923.
Skarnes is located in Plymouth, Minn., and has served the Twin Cities market for nearly a century. They are a premier distributor for Hytrol, Steel King, Gorbel, Cubic Design, and Demag lines.
“The combination of these two companies creates a premier organization with a unique team of experts and an enhanced focus on innovating customized, material handling solutions to meet the ever-increasing demand for our customers,” said Tom Howard, president of RMH Systems. “The resulting company will have broader customer reach, increased diversity across end markets, technologies and geographies.”
RMH Systems has three divisions: material handling, packaging, and industrial scales. According to a release, the acquisition will serve as a natural platform for RMH Systems to introduce packaging, and possibly scales to the Skarnes customer base. RMH Systems has grown throughout the Midwest for more than 25 years. RMH Systems has offices in Des Moines, Omaha, Davenport, Kansas City, and Minneapolis. This acquisition is intended to strengthen the market presence for RMH Systems as a material handling equipment distributor in Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska.
The entity will continue to operate under the Skarnes name.
