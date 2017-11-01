RMI launches new rack safety awareness campaign

The purpose of the campaign is not only to increase awareness of overall industrial steel storage racking safety but also to emphasize the importance of RMI rack standards and R-Mark Certification.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
RMI launches new rack safety awareness campaign
Optimizing Efficiency in Deep Storage of Palletized Loads
Other Voices: Learn from well-run projects, learn even more from poorly-run projects
APICS: 1,000 professionals have earned logistics, transportation and distribution certification
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

The Rack Manufacturers Institute, Inc. (RMI) has launched a rack safety awareness campaign. The purpose of the campaign is not only to increase awareness of overall industrial steel storage racking safety but also to emphasize the importance of RMI rack standards and R-Mark Certification.

The campaign was launched with rack safety infographic and a new Rack Safety Blog at RMIRackSafety.org and a monthly Rack Safety Newsletter.

For 60 years, RMI has been the leading voice for the industry’s suppliers of industrial steel storage racks and related structural systems. As the national voice for those who supply these solutions in the United States, RMI has historically disseminated safety information and education its members and other parties on the importance of rack safety.

“This campaign complements and enhances these efforts,” said John Krummell, president, Advance Storage Products and RMI member. “RMI felt there was a general lack of awareness around what is most important when it comes to rack safety. This awareness campaign takes all of the technical information found in manuals and standards and makes it easy to access and understand.”

“We want the end user, insurance companies, risk management professionals and others to understand how the right racks allow rapid access to materials in supply chains, as well as a provide dependable, ergonomic and safe product storage solutions,” he added.

Blog articles will outline when you can repair a racking system or when you should replace as well as provide general guidelines around conducting assessments and surveys of rack damage.  Most importantly, the blog will provide high-level explanations of engineering solutions that work.

”Our hope is that rack solution users will critically analyze the safety and efficiency of their existing racking systems,” said Krummell.

Future components of the RMI rack safety campaign will include a four-part rack safety video series and an educational session at the MODEX 2018 event in April 2018.

Rack Manufacturers Institute, Inc. (RMI) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of Industrial Steel Storage Racks and Related Structural Systems. They supply industrial rack solutions worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. RMI was formed in 1958 and is an affiliated trade association of MHI.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Rack · Rack Manufacturers Institute · Safety · Storage · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Optimizing Efficiency in Deep Storage of Palletized Loads
Carrier-based robotic systems combine high density with high throughput to deliver an attractive solution that can meet the increasing storage demands of today’s warehouse.
Download Today!
From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
Injecting agility into WMS implementation
The Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...

Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Lift truck operators: Drivers of change
For all the advances in lift truck technology and fleet management, operators will always be the...
Partner Links