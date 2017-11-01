RMI launches new rack safety awareness campaign

MMH Staff

The Rack Manufacturers Institute, Inc. (RMI) has launched a rack safety awareness campaign. The purpose of the campaign is not only to increase awareness of overall industrial steel storage racking safety but also to emphasize the importance of RMI rack standards and R-Mark Certification.



The campaign was launched with rack safety infographic and a new Rack Safety Blog at RMIRackSafety.org and a monthly Rack Safety Newsletter.



For 60 years, RMI has been the leading voice for the industry’s suppliers of industrial steel storage racks and related structural systems. As the national voice for those who supply these solutions in the United States, RMI has historically disseminated safety information and education its members and other parties on the importance of rack safety.



“This campaign complements and enhances these efforts,” said John Krummell, president, Advance Storage Products and RMI member. “RMI felt there was a general lack of awareness around what is most important when it comes to rack safety. This awareness campaign takes all of the technical information found in manuals and standards and makes it easy to access and understand.”



“We want the end user, insurance companies, risk management professionals and others to understand how the right racks allow rapid access to materials in supply chains, as well as a provide dependable, ergonomic and safe product storage solutions,” he added.



Blog articles will outline when you can repair a racking system or when you should replace as well as provide general guidelines around conducting assessments and surveys of rack damage. Most importantly, the blog will provide high-level explanations of engineering solutions that work.



”Our hope is that rack solution users will critically analyze the safety and efficiency of their existing racking systems,” said Krummell.



Future components of the RMI rack safety campaign will include a four-part rack safety video series and an educational session at the MODEX 2018 event in April 2018.



Rack Manufacturers Institute, Inc. (RMI) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of Industrial Steel Storage Racks and Related Structural Systems. They supply industrial rack solutions worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. RMI was formed in 1958 and is an affiliated trade association of MHI.

