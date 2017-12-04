Rockwell Automation acquires Odos Imaging
Rockwell to apply 3-D imaging technology to sensing products for automotive, general assembly, logistics, packaging and materials handling applications.
Rockwell Automation has acquired Odos Imaging, a Scottish technology company that provides three-dimensional, time-of-flight sensing systems for industrial imaging applications.
Rockwell Automation will apply this technology to sensing products to deliver solutions to a broad range of industrial applications including automotive and general assembly, packaging and material handling, and logistics.
“This acquisition enables us to build on our portfolio of smart sensing and safety products, an important part of the foundation for The Connected Enterprise,” said Lee Lane, Rockwell Automation vice president and general manager, safety, sensing and connectivity business. “It enables us to expand our existing capabilities by bringing 3-D time-of-flight sensor technology to industrial applications.”
Founded in 2010, Odos Imaging, located in Edinburgh, Scotland, develops 3-D imaging technologies that provide customers solutions that increase awareness in and around manufacturing systems.
“We are delighted to be joining Rockwell Automation and continue the development of 3-D imaging solutions for industrial applications,” said Chris Yates, CEO, Odos Imaging. “Rockwell Automation is a company we have long admired for its ongoing commitment to innovation and substantial domain expertise. We very much look forward to playing our part in the ongoing strategy and helping to achieve the vision of a productive and sustainable future.”
