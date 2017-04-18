RPA issues call for applications for 2017 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award

Applications for the 6th annual Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) Excellence in Reusable Packaging award are now being accepted.

The award recognizes primary (end) user companies and organizations that have developed and implemented measurable and innovative reusable transport packaging solutions in their supply chain. The application form is available on the RPA website at reusables.org. Submissions are due by June 15.

“The RPA Excellence in Reusable Packaging award spotlights and celebrates primary user implementation of reusable transport packaging solutions that positively impact supply chain costs and environmental footprints,” said Tim Debus, RPA president. “We honor achievements with reusable packaging and promote the implementation experience and outcomes for educational purposes.”

Two awards will be given in 2017: one award to for-profit companies and one award to non-profit or governmental organizations. “We are seeing a lot of reusable packaging solutions being deployed in both the public and private sectors,” said Debus. “By recognizing and sharing these initiatives, we hope to spur even more reusable transport packaging innovation across all types of industries and organizations.”

The awards will be given to primary users of reusable packaging transport systems. Primary users do not have to be a member of the RPA to enter. Submissions will be reviewed and winners selected by an independent panel of judges, based on the quantifiable environmental and economic benefits of the reusable transport packaging system. Winners will be notified in August and should be available to attend Pack Expo 2017 in Las Vegas September 25-27 to receive the award and to present their winning submission.

The winners will receive complementary Primary User RPA membership for one year, airfare and lodging to attend and present their submission at the RPA Learning Center at Pack Expo 2017, a commemorative trophy, RPA website, public relations and social media exposure, and posting of their case study on the RPA website.

Prior winners of the RPA Excellence in Reusable Packaging award include Cardinal Health (2016); Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Herman Miller, and the Boulder Valley School District (2015); Svenska Retursystem and Full Belly Farm (2014); Finelite (2013); and Herman Miller Inc. (2012). Their winning case studies can be found at reusables.org.

