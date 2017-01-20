Safe Fleet acquires Randall Manufacturing

Company acquires manufacturer of specialized products used for the transportation and storage of food and beverages.

in the News

State of Logistics 2016: Pursue mutual benefit
California exports sustain traction
UniCarriers Americas sponsors local high school event to promote interest in STEM careers
Safe Fleet acquires Randall Manufacturing
U.S. carload and intermodal shipments are mixed for week ending January 14 reports AAR
More News
By ·

Safe Fleet has announced the acquisition of Randall Manufacturing LLC.

Established nearly 20 years ago in suburban Chicago, Ill., Randall is a leading manufacturer of specialized products used mainly in refrigerated semi-trailers in connection with the transportation of food and beverages.

Randall’s Temperature Control Products division provides insulated partitions, known as bulkheads and center divides, that are used to segregate refrigerated trailers into different temperature zones. Randall Access products provide safety and productivity solutions across any type of truck or trailer.

“Randall is an excellent addition to Safe Fleet’s portfolio,” said John Knox, CEO of Safe Fleet. “Through innovation and consistent execution they have developed a high level of brand equity and trust with their customers and end-users. The Randall brand and product line strongly complement the ROM and Bustin brands of Safe Fleet’s truck and trailer offerings. We are delighted to welcome Fred Jevaney and the Randall organization to Safe Fleet. Fred will manage the combined Randall and Safe Fleet Truck and Trailer businesses.”

“This opportunity with Safe Fleet is compelling for our customers and our employees,” said Fred Jevaney, Randall CEO, who has been with the company since its inception.  “I’m excited to continue leading Randall as well as the Safe Fleet Truck and Trailer business and expanding our customer offerings and solutions. The broad product offerings within Safe Fleet will allow us even greater opportunity for growth and serving our customers.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Acquisition · Cold Storage · Food and Beverage · Randall Manufacturing · Storage · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the January 2017 Issue
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using labor more productively. The bottom line: A two-year ROI.
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies
7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...

System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...
Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...