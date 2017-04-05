Scandit launches MatrixScan, a first-of-its-kind scanning and AR tracking capability

Scandit, (Booth S3560) developer of software-based bar code scanning solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, announced the release of Barcode Scanner SDK 5.2 for iOS, Android, Windows and other supported platforms.

Scandit, (Booth S3560) developer of software-based bar code scanning solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices,  announced the release of Barcode Scanner SDK 5.2 for iOS, Android, Windows and other supported platforms. Available on April 6, 2017, this latest iteration includes a new premium feature called MatrixScan that enables users of any camera-equipped device to locate, track and decode multiple bar codes at once.

MatrixScan provides a multitude of new use cases that increase the efficiency and convenience of data capture processes. For example, users seeking to find a specific product among many similar boxes can quickly search and find the desired item. The mobile scanning device localizes and decodes all bar codes in the frame and then highlights codes matching search criteria. An augmented reality feature can superimpose product information, such as product images, on physical goods.

Our batch scanning capability allows users to scan multiple packages in a single sequence. The MatrixScan user interface shows the users which bar codes have been successfully captured and which ones still need to be scanned. Other potential use cases for Scandit’s MatrixScan include simultaneous capture of multiple codes on a form or label, e.g., receiving entire pallets with a single scan or capturing all codes on a shipping label.

Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.2 provides supply chain, retail, and manufacturing enterprises with the speed and performance necessary to replace dedicated bar code scanners and mobile computers with more flexible and cost-effective mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearables. This results in equivalent or improved scanning performance on a smart device at a fraction of the total cost of ownership of traditional scanners.

“Barcode Scanner SDK 5.2 provides a powerful productivity boost for our users,” said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. “With MatrixScan’s ability to capture an entire set of barcodes in a single scan sequence and provide product information through augmented reality, users can expect to increase scanning speed by more than 3X.”

