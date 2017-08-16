Schneider Electric names Carlos Villa VP of U.S. industry business
Villa brings more than 20 years of automation experience in sales management and global business management roles in Brazil, Mexico and the United States.
Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, has appointed Carlos Villa to vice president, industry business, United States.
Villa leads the organization within Schneider Electric that offers hardware and software solutions and services for plant operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and machine users in manufacturing and other industrial environments.
In his new role, Villa oversees the continued development of Schneider Electric’s digitally-enabled solutions and network of distribution partners nationwide to support U.S. industrial customers. Villa will further Schneider Electric’s approach to making industry more connected leveraging the company’s newly launched EcoStruxure Machine and EcoStruxure Plant platforms on behalf of Industry. EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled, open and interoperable system architecture intended to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity.
“Industrial operations today are challenged to improve operational insight and profitability, while transforming their businesses for a future built around IIoT,” said Aamir Paul, senior vice president, U.S. business operations, Schneider Electric. “Carlos will drive Schneider Electric’s industry leadership, delivering on its commitment to empowering manufacturing customers with solutions to optimize industrial operations, while making their operations safer, more reliable, efficient, profitable and sustainable.”
Villa joined Schneider Electric as industry vice president, Mexico, in December 2014. He brings more than 20 years of automation experience in sales management and global business management roles in Brazil, Mexico and the United States to the position and holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso.
