SencorpWhite names Chris Lingamfelter president of White Systems

MMH Staff

February 8, 2017

SencorpWhite, a global leader in customized, end-to-end solutions for automated packaging and AS/RS systems and software, has announced that Chris Lingamfelter has been named president, White Systems, effective immediately.

As president Lingamfelter will have responsibility for White Systems, a leader in integrated inventory management systems and high-density storage solutions. White Systems is also a leading provider of storage and retrieval systems for the hospital pharmacy space, including standard vertical carousels, dual-sided clean room and refrigerated carousels for oncology applications and RFID-enabled carousels for tracking high-value pharmaceuticals and medical devices. He will report directly to SencorpWhite’s CEO Brian Urban.

Lingamfelter has held leadership positions in both Europe and the Americas for Intelligrated, Dematic and Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics) and has extensive experience in logistics software consulting and sales. He has developed innovative hardware and software systems, sold complex supply chain solutions, cultivated long-term client relationships and managed multi-national strategic sales teams.

“This new position underscores our laser focus on rapidly growing our automated storage and retrieval system business,” said Brian Urban, SencopWhite CEO. I am confident Chis will leverage his experience in logistics software consulting and sales to drive exceptional growth for White Systems.”

Initially, Lingamfelter will focus on growing White Systems’ industrial storage and retrieval hardware and software business, while expanding its reach into integrated systems and capitalizing on the company’s recent distribution installations across sectors including aerospace (Airbus), manufacturing (Boeing), hospital (Providence Hospital), and apparel (ChefWorks).

These White Systems installations are automated systems comprised of either stand-alone or combinations of White vertical and horizontal carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), StorBot robots and inventory management software.

“I am excited an honored to take on this role and look forward to accelerating White Systems worldwide,” Lingamfelter said. “For over seven decades the White brand has stood for performance and customer focus. I am pleased to be leading the next phase of innovation and growth.”