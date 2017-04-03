Sentry introduces three new products

Sentry Protection Products (Booth S1157) is demonstrating three new additions to its product line at ProMat. Column Sentry FIT is a multi-size column protector whose streamlined design features four interlocking sides that come together like pieces of a puzzle to ensure a snug fit.

Warehouse in the News

Sentry introduces three new products
Caster Concepts Demonstrates New Ergonomic Rig and Accessories
Wildeck announces new modular access system, smart controls for hydraulic VRCs
Orion introduces the company’s first automatically guided portable stretch wrapper
Packsize unveils the X4 at ProMat 2017
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
By ·

Sentry Protection Products (Booth S1157) is demonstrating three new additions to its product line at ProMat. Column Sentry FIT is a multi-size column protector whose streamlined design features four interlocking sides that come together like pieces of a puzzle to ensure a snug fit.

“This product fits all columns regardless of size,” said Jim Ryan, president, “and provides equal protection all the way around.”

Sentry also introduced Rack Sentry Contour, a rack protector that features round edges and a slim profile, both of which work together to reduce the product’s footprint and increase the amount of rack clearance available to forklift drivers.

Finally, the Collision Sentry 165 product is a collision warning system that warns against impending collisions at blind-corner intersections in the DC or warehouse.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

ProMat 2017 · Sentry · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
Lawson Products’ new DC makes targeted use of automation to move MRO products through its extended supply chain.
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center
Rack and Shelving: Engineering for e-commerce
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...
ProMat 2017 expands into two halls; ready to hold record number of exhibitors, attendees
Get ready to stroll the ProMat 2017 aisles and learn more about the latest supply chain and...

2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...