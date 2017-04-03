Sentry introduces three new products
Sentry Protection Products (Booth S1157) is demonstrating three new additions to its product line at ProMat. Column Sentry FIT is a multi-size column protector whose streamlined design features four interlocking sides that come together like pieces of a puzzle to ensure a snug fit.
“This product fits all columns regardless of size,” said Jim Ryan, president, “and provides equal protection all the way around.”
Sentry also introduced Rack Sentry Contour, a rack protector that features round edges and a slim profile, both of which work together to reduce the product’s footprint and increase the amount of rack clearance available to forklift drivers.
Finally, the Collision Sentry 165 product is a collision warning system that warns against impending collisions at blind-corner intersections in the DC or warehouse.
