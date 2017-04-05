Signode showcases the Octopus automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper

Signode Industrial Group (Booth S2062) is displaying the Muller’s Octopus 1825 B automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper at ProMat 2017.

<p>Kevin Walker, national account manager, in front of the Octopus. </p>

Kevin Walker, national account manager, in front of the Octopus.

Warehouse in the News

Plug Power announces Amazon agreement for multi-site GenKey deployments
Ametek Prestolite Power launches enhanced wireless battery identification device
Twinlode and Elite Storage formalize partnership
ITC displays wire mesh products
Signode showcases the Octopus automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
By ·

Signode Industrial Group (Booth S2062) is displaying the Muller’s Octopus 1825 B automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper at ProMat 2017. The product accommodates a range of pallet load sizes and a variety of applications. 

Featuring simple installation and durable aluminum frame structure, the Octopus 1825 B requires minimal assembly, less maintenance and boasts a smaller footprint compared to most other styles of wrappers.  The modular design of the machine allows for numerous innovative options to solve nearly any stretch wrapping challenge. 

“We built the Octopus 1825 B to give customers the versatility, speed and efficiency they need in today’s ever-changing manufacturing environment,” said Kevin Walker, national account manager. “We are also thrilled to be able to customize each machine with a variety of options so every single stretch wrapping challenge can be addressed and easily solved.”

 

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996, and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected]

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Packaging · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · Signode · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Keynote: Magic is the result of over-preparation and over-delivering to customers
During his keynote presentation Wednesday afternoon, Earvin “Magic” Johnson told a packed...
Keynote panel confirms digital supply chain shift seen in new MHI study
Wednesday’s keynote panelists agreed it is time to embrace the shift to digital supply chains seen...

MHI to honor original products, solutions with 5th-annual Innovation Awards
On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey, the winners of the 5th-annual MHI...
ProMat Keynote Day 2: Smart machines to transform industry and jobs
The new breed of intelligent machines that are core to Industry 4.0 will eliminate waste in supply...