Signode showcases the Octopus automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper
Signode Industrial Group (Booth S2062) is displaying the Muller’s Octopus 1825 B automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper at ProMat 2017.
Kevin Walker, national account manager, in front of the Octopus.
Signode Industrial Group (Booth S2062) is displaying the Muller’s Octopus 1825 B automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper at ProMat 2017. The product accommodates a range of pallet load sizes and a variety of applications.
Featuring simple installation and durable aluminum frame structure, the Octopus 1825 B requires minimal assembly, less maintenance and boasts a smaller footprint compared to most other styles of wrappers. The modular design of the machine allows for numerous innovative options to solve nearly any stretch wrapping challenge.
“We built the Octopus 1825 B to give customers the versatility, speed and efficiency they need in today’s ever-changing manufacturing environment,” said Kevin Walker, national account manager. “We are also thrilled to be able to customize each machine with a variety of options so every single stretch wrapping challenge can be addressed and easily solved.”
About the AuthorBridget McCrea, Editor Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996, and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected]
