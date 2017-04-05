Signode showcases the Octopus automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper

Bridget McCrea, Editor

Signode Industrial Group (Booth S2062) is displaying the Muller’s Octopus 1825 B automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper at ProMat 2017. The product accommodates a range of pallet load sizes and a variety of applications.

Featuring simple installation and durable aluminum frame structure, the Octopus 1825 B requires minimal assembly, less maintenance and boasts a smaller footprint compared to most other styles of wrappers. The modular design of the machine allows for numerous innovative options to solve nearly any stretch wrapping challenge.



“We built the Octopus 1825 B to give customers the versatility, speed and efficiency they need in today’s ever-changing manufacturing environment,” said Kevin Walker, national account manager. “We are also thrilled to be able to customize each machine with a variety of options so every single stretch wrapping challenge can be addressed and easily solved.”

