Sorting Out Your Sortation Options
Guiding you through the process of evaluating and selecting the right “mission-critical” sortation solution
Operations enlist automated sortation solutions for a variety of reasons, whether to accommodate growth, consolidate facilities, streamline processes or simply become more efficient. Finding the right technology and system design to meet current and future operational objectives depends on a variety of factors, including:
- Product and package handling requirements
- Throughput speed
- Divert accuracy
- Future expansion
This white paper discusses several technologies, operational requirements and case studies to help you choose the right system for your needs.
