Sorting Out Your Sortation Options

Tim Kraus, Product Manager, Intelligrated and Rusty Matthews, Sales Account Manager, Tilt-Tray and Cross-Belt Sorter Operatio

By· April 18, 2017

Operations enlist automated sortation solutions for a variety of reasons, whether to accommodate growth, consolidate facilities, streamline processes or simply become more efficient. Finding the right technology and system design to meet current and future operational objectives depends on a variety of factors, including:



Product and package handling requirements

Throughput speed

Divert accuracy

Future expansion



This white paper discusses several technologies, operational requirements and case studies to help you choose the right system for your needs.