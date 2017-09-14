Special Digital Issue: Packaging in Successful Fulfillment Operations
A comprehensive look at the software, hardware and equipment that ensure packaging processes are as efficient as possible.
Not long ago, packaging was an afterthought, secondary to the heavy focus and funds that went into picking accurate orders.
Even before dimensional pricing penalized shippers for every cubic inch of wasted space, the shifting demands of e-commerce were bringing inefficient processes into sharp contrast.
The design of packaging systems is now subject to the same stringent controls as any other element of warehouse operations, where only a holistic approach will ensure success.
In this Special Digital Issue, the editors of Modern Materials Handling have curated seven articles that explore the software, hardware, equipment and processes that ensure packaging processes are as efficient as possible in our new world.
