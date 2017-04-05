SSI Schaefer optimizes waveless order fulfillment with new WMS; debuts mini AGV
The latest upgrade of the WAMAS warehouse management software (WMS) suite was engineered to optimize waveless order fulfillment and labor management, said Lennard Koppelmann, VP of IT solutions for SSI Schaefer Systems International (Booth S3571), in a press conference on Tuesday.
“It not only manages the entire intralogistics material flow, it also creates efficiencies in both manual and fully automated warehouses,” he explained. “With WAMAS, orders are continually reviewed and optimized for easy fulfillment, while using proprietary dynamic algorithms that work with sales forecasts, historic picking rates, and current processing manpower to optimize and group orders as efficiently as possible and release them for picking.”
The upgrade also allows interleaving of high priority orders, too, supporting loyalty programs or next-day shipping.
The company also highlighted its new Weasel small-scale automatic guided vehicle (AGV)—on display in Booth 2903—for cost effective transport of boxes, totes and other small goods up to 77 pounds. It navigates along an optical track for easy installation and avoidance of physical barriers.
About the AuthorSara Pearson Specter Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.
