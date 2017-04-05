SSI Schaefer optimizes waveless order fulfillment with new WMS; debuts mini AGV

Sara Pearson Specter

The latest upgrade of the WAMAS warehouse management software (WMS) suite was engineered to optimize waveless order fulfillment and labor management, said Lennard Koppelmann, VP of IT solutions for SSI Schaefer Systems International (Booth S3571), in a press conference on Tuesday.

“It not only manages the entire intralogistics material flow, it also creates efficiencies in both manual and fully automated warehouses,” he explained. “With WAMAS, orders are continually reviewed and optimized for easy fulfillment, while using proprietary dynamic algorithms that work with sales forecasts, historic picking rates, and current processing manpower to optimize and group orders as efficiently as possible and release them for picking.”

The upgrade also allows interleaving of high priority orders, too, supporting loyalty programs or next-day shipping.

The company also highlighted its new Weasel small-scale automatic guided vehicle (AGV)—on display in Booth 2903—for cost effective transport of boxes, totes and other small goods up to 77 pounds. It navigates along an optical track for easy installation and avoidance of physical barriers.