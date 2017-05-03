Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions Group launched
Two new online QuickShip programs to reduce lead times of select high-density storage solutions from Vidmar and Lista by more than 25 percent.
Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions, a newly-formed group comprising Vidmar, Lista and InnerSpace, has launched two online QuickShip Programs.
The programs are intended to support automotive, manufacturing, government, maintenance and repair, healthcare, and specialized industries seeking rapid access to more than 200 cabinets and accessories. Some cabinets are available in as little as 5-7 business days, the Lista Tech Series Toolbox line is available in 15 days from receipt of order, and accessories are available in 24-48 hours. Program customers also have access to complimentary space evaluation and specialized industry space planning expertise. Storage solutions professionals are available to provide small- and large-scale site surveys and customized plans.
Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions is committed to North American manufacturing, with most products made in the USA with global materials by a skilled workforce in Allentown, Pa., and Holliston, Mass., plants.
