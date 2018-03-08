Stretch wrapper eliminates product damage in transit for metal fabricator

After replacing manual pallet wrapping with automated orbital wrapper, the shipping department became a one-person operation.

Stretchwrapping in the News

Stretch wrapper eliminates product damage in transit for metal fabricator
Quadax installs semi-automatic orbital wrapping machine
Freedonia: Stretch film demand to grow 3.8% annually through 2021
Pro Mach acquires Texwrap
Secure unit loads reduce product damage
More Stretchwrapping News

Warehouse Resource

Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
All Resources
By ·

Based in Lithonia, Ga., Southern Metalcraft is a full-service sheet metal fabrication shop founded in 1974. After recognizing excessive product damage in transit, the company replaced its manual pallet wrapping process with a fully automated orbital wrapper.

The shop was shipping more than 25 pallets of large, complex parts per week and reworking an average of one pallet per month at a cost of thousands of dollars over the year, according to president Greg Williams.

“With the manual wrapping, we just couldn’t get a secure wrap every time,” Williams says, noting steel banding and crates were often used for extra support. “As we grew, it became more important to address this and then I read about the orbital stretch wrapper.”

The new wrapper (TAB Industries) secures the load to its pallet by wrapping plastic film 360 degrees around and under the pallet to create a unitized pallet load that keeps the product in place despite the rigors of transportation throughout the supply chain.

The wrapper enables a single forklift driver to operate the machine at the press of a button without leaving the seat while the load stays raised on the forks. Williams says the 100-inch model—the largest of the standard models available—has turned a cumbersome, two-person job into a fast, easy one-person job.

“Our drivers are very happy with it,” he says. “We should have bought this a long time ago.”

Enjoying a sharp increase in business, the company has been able to handle packing and shipping nearly twice as many pallets per week since installing the wrapper and has dramatically reduced the use of crating and banding.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Packaging Systems · Pallets · Stretchwrapping · TAB Industries · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation. Automated Storage/ Automated Retrieval System, Cold Storage.
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity
Breaking Through On Yard Visibility
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...

Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Partner Links