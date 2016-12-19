Survey results reveal Manufacturing Day events boost public perception of manufacturing industry

Survey finds 89% of students were more aware of manufacturing jobs in their communities after Manufacturing Day.

in the News

State of Logistics 2016: Pursue mutual benefit
2016 was not a dull year for logistics
FTR Shippers Condition Index is in neutral prior to expected extended decline
Rail volumes are mixed for week ending December 10 reports AAR
Caster Concepts acquires Ohio-based golf equipment manufacturer
More News
By ·

The National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte released the results of a survey on the effect Manufacturing Day 2016 had on the public’s views of the industry.

Responses from the students, educators and employees surveyed demonstrated that Manufacturing Day 2016 resulted in an improved public perception of manufacturing. Specifically, survey results showed 89% of students and 88% of educators were more aware of manufacturing jobs in their communities.

Additional survey highlights include the following:
● 84% of students and 90% of educators were more convinced that manufacturing provides careers that are both interesting and rewarding.
● 65% of students were more motivated to pursue a manufacturing career.
● 88% of students and 90% of teachers viewed Manufacturing Day events as interesting and engaging.
● 89% of manufacturers that hosted Manufacturing Day events saw value in participating, and 86% are likely to host an event again in the future.

“Manufacturing Day is all about showing the community that this industry provides sustainable, well-paid jobs, with limitless opportunities for advancement,” said Manufacturing Institute executive director Jennifer McNelly. “The overwhelmingly positive results of this survey tell us that the American public is seeing the possibilities in manufacturing careers.”

The survey was disseminated to more than 2,700 participating Manufacturing Day hosts across the United States to gather national data from teachers, students and parents on how Manufacturing Day events make a difference in local communities.

“Manufacturing Day is a unique opportunity for manufacturers to show their community and future employees opportunities for innovative and high-paying careers within the industry,” said NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons. “It’s exciting to see what a powerful impact these events had on the public’s perception of the manufacturing economy and the meaningful careers that exist in our industry. The NAM looks forward to continuing to grow and expand Manufacturing Day to educate and inspire the next generation.”

To see the interactive dashboard that provides the ability to analyze results in more detail, click here.

“As manufacturers opened their doors to the public on Manufacturing Day, they shared firsthand the opportunities available in today’s advanced manufacturing environment,” said Deloitte vice chairman Craig Giffi. “By gathering research through the survey, the Manufacturing Day producers can measure the impact Manufacturing Day is having on perception, provide insight into building upon that momentum and further efforts to improve public perception of manufacturing.”

Manufacturing Day addresses common misperceptions about manufacturing by giving manufacturers an opportunity to open their doors and show, in a coordinated effort, what manufacturing is—and what it isn’t. By working together during and after Manufacturing Day, manufacturers address the skills gap they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole.

“It is heartening to see local manufacturing communities come together to coordinate activities for local schools,” said Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, international president and CEO Ed Youdell. “The greatest permanent impact will accrue as a result of this kind of collaboration, especially where companies use the insights gained from these surveys to guide them in planning future Manufacturing Day programs.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Deloitte · Economy · Education · Fabricators and Manufacturers Association · Manufacturing Day · Manufacturing Institute · National Association of Manufacturers · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Parts and Parcels: Handling the Holiday Rush
Automation, software help omni-channel retailers and e-tailers manage the demands of small parcel shipping
Download Today!
From the December 2016 Issue
Wearable technologies are nothing new in warehouses. For decades, equipment such as ring scanners, arm-mounted devices, and voice headsets and terminals have made warehouse processes more productive and accurate. That doesn’t mean, however, that wearables are standing still.
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Holding Steady: Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2016
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
Systems Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...

Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...
Brownells: Designing for Efficiency and Growth
Brownells’ new Iowa distribution center has taken touches—and miles—out of the order...