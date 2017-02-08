Swisslog WDS Americas opens new Americas Technology Center in California

MMH Staff

February 8, 2017

Swisslog Warehouse and Distribution Solutions, leading provider of best-in-class intralogistics solutions, has established its Americas Technology Center at its West Coast office in Salida, Calif.

The new Technology Center will focus on the perfection and further development of the PowerStore Pallet Shuttle in order to meet increasing demand from customers in the Americas and Asia regions.



Swisslog added the PowerStore Pallet Shuttle to its product portfolio in April 2016 with the acquisition of Power Automation Systems (PAS), a worldwide market leader in pallet shuttle automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS).



The new center is led by Michael Felbinger, vice president of the Americas Technology Center. The team recently moved operations to Salida, Calif., in order to accommodate its growth and establish a base for research and development. The PowerStore has the ability to meet high demands for throughput in the smallest space requirements, making it an ideal solution for facility retrofits, fast moving pallet ASRS and end of production line storage.



“We gained not only a spectacular product when we acquired Power Automation Systems, but also a team of outstanding engineers and designers,” Felbinger said. “It was clear to us that the further development of the PowerStore product was valuable on a regional level for the specific requirements of our customers in the Americas. Our PowerStore team proactively finds new ways to improve the functionality of our equipment for the changing demands of our customers, each of whom have somewhat unique product characteristics.”

Added Markus Schmidt, president, Swisslog WDS Americas, “At Swisslog we are committed to shaping the future of intralogistics by introducing a new era of robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions that create exceptional customer value. Our PowerStore pallet shuttle technology delivers on that promise extremely well.”