System Logistics SpA appoints new president and CEO of US operations

MMH Staff

May 30, 2017

System Logistics SpA, a member of the Krones Group, has announced the appointment of Stefano Vitale, currently head of North and South America, as System Logistics Corporation’s president and CEO, effective June 1, 2017.

System Logistics, a leading international intralogistics provider in the food and beverage industry, appointed Vitale to strengthen US operations. Vitale brings more than 23 years of experience as an executive in the food and beverage industry. He started with System Logistics SpA in the role of director of strategic process development and was directly involved in the company’s reorganization and recent acquisitions. System Logistics was acquired by Krones AG of Neutraubling, Germany in May 2016, and acquired the assets of Vertique of Arden, NC from ITW in December of 2016.

Vitale will direct the US operations by supporting the consolidation of the Michigan and North Carolina teams into one autonomous team headquartered in Arden, N.C. This 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will support the growth of the company’s warehouse automation brands, Vertique and System Logistics.