System Logistics SpA appoints new president and CEO of US operations
New leadership to strengthen US operations, including consolidation of Michigan and North Carolina teams.
Warehouse in the NewsSystem Logistics SpA appoints new president and CEO of US operations Advanced Technologies Move Into Maintanance PMMI launches newly redesigned pmmi.org Best Practices: Warehouse Floor Maintenance 101 Optimize Spare Parts Management (and realize it’s potential) More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceEvaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
All Resources
System Logistics SpA, a member of the Krones Group, has announced the appointment of Stefano Vitale, currently head of North and South America, as System Logistics Corporation’s president and CEO, effective June 1, 2017.
System Logistics, a leading international intralogistics provider in the food and beverage industry, appointed Vitale to strengthen US operations. Vitale brings more than 23 years of experience as an executive in the food and beverage industry. He started with System Logistics SpA in the role of director of strategic process development and was directly involved in the company’s reorganization and recent acquisitions. System Logistics was acquired by Krones AG of Neutraubling, Germany in May 2016, and acquired the assets of Vertique of Arden, NC from ITW in December of 2016.
Vitale will direct the US operations by supporting the consolidation of the Michigan and North Carolina teams into one autonomous team headquartered in Arden, N.C. This 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will support the growth of the company’s warehouse automation brands, Vertique and System Logistics.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomated Storage · Automation · Food and Beverage · Logistics · Modula · System Logistics · ·
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017 ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role View More From this Issue