Tecsys partners with Avalon CSC

Partnership between supply chain management software company systems integrator and consultant intended to help address growing demand for supply chain management in the digital economy.

Warehouse Resource

Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
By ·

Tecsys, a leading supply chain management software company, has announced its partnership with Avalon CSC (Corporate Solutions Corp.), a Montreal-based systems integration and consulting services firm.

The partnership is intended to assist Tecsys in addressing the challenges of prospective customers in the growing supply chain management industry.

“Tecsys’ supply chain management platform has the power and agility to meet the changing needs of complex supply chains in today’s volatile business environment,” said Nick Lovatsis, president of Avalon. “This partnership will allow us to leverage Tecsys’ best-in-class technology with our strategic consulting services to deliver more value to clients in a variety of industries, and that will allow them to thrive in their competitive landscape.”

Robert Colosino, vice president, marketing at Tecsys, said, “Avalon consultants’ deep knowledge and expertise in our industry are a major asset to help solve customers’ problems in today’s disruptive commerce world. As certified Tecsys’ solution experts, Avalon will extend our reach to more clients and deliver that intrinsic value as if it were our own.”

