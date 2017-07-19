Teklynx and SiteHawk partner to deliver EHS labeling solutions

Industry leaders in chemical data and barcode labeling software join forces to deliver enhanced EHS labeling solution.

Warehouse Resource

Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
By ·

SiteHawk, a global leader in chemical data intelligence and compliance solutions, and Teklynx Americas, Inc., a leading developer of barcode labeling software solutions, have announced a new strategic partnership.

By integrating SiteHawk’s expertise in chemical data with Teklynx’ labeling technology, the collaboration delivers a comprehensive labeling solution to promote GHS compliance, streamline EHS operations and increase business productivity for every industry.

To meet the diverse needs of various industries and corporations—and even within facilities—the combined solution provides flexible labeling functionality from Teklynx label software within the SiteHawk platform, delivering tools such as unlimited label types and sizes, dynamic whitespace management, customized labels and output to sheet and roll printers. SiteHawk’s chemical data management system unlocks safety data sheets, making data such as Signal Words, Hazard and Precautionary Statements and Pictograms available for use on chemical labels.

“The alliance of SiteHawk and Teklynx optimizes the strengths of these industry leaders and delivers a comprehensive solution that integrates data and technology to help organizations drive compliance and operational excellence.” Ernie Connon, SiteHawk CEO.

“We’re excited about the significance of this partnership for companies seeking GHS compliance,” said Doug Niemeyer, general manager, Teklynx Americas. “The integration of SiteHawk’s chemical data solutions and Teklynx’ barcode label design and automation software solutions offers a powerful combination for any business looking to be GHS compliant now and in the future.”

