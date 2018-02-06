TGW doubles manufacturing capacity in the U.S.
Move follows 60% growth in U.S. project orders and 35% workforce increase.
TGW Systems is in the process of purchasing a 170,000-square-foot facility from Munich-based Wacker Neuson and will move production there later this year.
As a leading global supplier of automated material handling solutions and software, Austria’s TGW Logistics Group has seen significant expansion in its American business unit TGW Systems, Inc. The company attributes this domestic growth to technological innovations, advanced goods-to-person solutions and an extended service portfolio.
To accommodate this rapid growth, including a 60% increase in U.S. project orders, TGW Systems, Inc. announces plans to move its manufacturing plant from 6870 Grand Haven Rd. in Norton Shores to 1300 E. Mount Garfield Rd. in Norton Shores. The 170,000-square-foot facility is currently occupied by Wacker Neuson.
“With the acquisition of this facility, we will double the size of our U.S.A. manufacturing footprint and also have capacity for further expansion,” said Alex Ruch, director of HR, TGW Systems. Ruch said “This new location will afford us the ability to grow, exceed our customer expectations as well as provide a world-class work environment for our employees.”
TGW has increased its workforce by 35% in the past year, and is “busting at the seams,” Ruch added. “We’re always planning on hiring more people, including a job fair for Wacker Neuson employees affected by that shutdown,” Ruch said. Between locations in Norton Shores and Grand Rapids, TGW has about 385 employees in West Michigan.
