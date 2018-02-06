TGW doubles manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

Move follows 60% growth in U.S. project orders and 35% workforce increase.

TGW Systems in the News

TGW doubles manufacturing capacity in the U.S.
The automation tool kit in action at Destination Maternity
Marshall Retail Group: Big throughput in a small space
Marshall Retail Group: Managing automation in a small footprint
Grob: Getting the goods to the person
More TGW Systems News

Warehouse Resource

Making the Case: Material Handling Warehouse Consultants
Download this new "Making the Case" e-book for an in-depth look at the benefits of using a warehouse consultant to keep your operations and facilities optimized.
All Resources
By ·

TGW Systems is in the process of purchasing a 170,000-square-foot facility from Munich-based Wacker Neuson and will move production there later this year.

As a leading global supplier of automated material handling solutions and software, Austria’s TGW Logistics Group has seen significant expansion in its American business unit TGW Systems, Inc. The company attributes this domestic growth to technological innovations, advanced goods-to-person solutions and an extended service portfolio.

To accommodate this rapid growth, including a 60% increase in U.S. project orders, TGW Systems, Inc. announces plans to move its manufacturing plant from 6870 Grand Haven Rd. in Norton Shores to 1300 E. Mount Garfield Rd. in Norton Shores. The 170,000-square-foot facility is currently occupied by Wacker Neuson.

“With the acquisition of this facility, we will double the size of our U.S.A. manufacturing footprint and also have capacity for further expansion,” said Alex Ruch, director of HR, TGW Systems. Ruch said “This new location will afford us the ability to grow, exceed our customer expectations as well as provide a world-class work environment for our employees.”

TGW has increased its workforce by 35% in the past year, and is “busting at the seams,” Ruch added. “We’re always planning on hiring more people, including a job fair for Wacker Neuson employees affected by that shutdown,” Ruch said. Between locations in Norton Shores and Grand Rapids, TGW has about 385 employees in West Michigan.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Goods to Person · Logistics · Systems Integration · TGW Systems · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Making the Case: Material Handling Warehouse Consultants
Download this new "Making the Case" e-book for an in-depth look at the benefits of using a warehouse consultant to keep your operations and facilities optimized.
Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation. Automated Storage/ Automated Retrieval System, Cold Storage.
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity
Breaking Through On Yard Visibility
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...

Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Partner Links