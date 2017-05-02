The Manufacturing Institute announces Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award winner
Aneesa Muthana and her company help implement ERP systems to simplify manufacturing.
in the NewsFMC withholds approval of Japanese ocean carrier merger Non-manufacturing trends up in April, reports ISM Non-manufacturing turns in strong performance in April, reports ISM Other Voices: Five key steps to a successful warehouse label and sign installation project The Holy Grail of Omni-Channel Strategy More News
The Manufacturing Institute announced it awarded Global Shop Solutions’ customer Aneesa Muthana, president and owner of Pioneer Service Inc, with the Women in Manufacturing (STEP) (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award on April 20, 2017.
The STEP Ahead Awards honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.
“It’s a pleasure to know and be able to work alongside Aneesa,” says Global Shop Solutions CEO and president Dusty Alexander. “I can’t wait to see the work that she continues and how her positive influence is shaping and changing the manufacturing industry.”
Global Shop Solutions first met Aneesa in 2014 when Pioneer Service was looking to implement a new ERP system to simplify their manufacturing.
Aneesa says she is “honored to receive this award. Manufacturers are makers, and women have been under-represented in this industry for too long. The process of bringing people together to make something that will go on to serve a bigger purpose is where my passion lies. Knowing that the parts that leave my shop are contributing to the world at large, touching lives and benefiting people, fuels my passion.”
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsEducation · ERP · Manufacturing Institute · Supply Chain Software · Women in Manufacturing · Women Leaders In Logistics · ·
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise Putaway 101: Everything in its Place View More From this Issue