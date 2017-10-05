The State of the DC Voice Market

Date/Time

Thursday, October 5, 2017 2:00PM

Moderator

Bob Trebilcock, Editorial Director, Supply Chain Management Review

Panelists

Jackie Jordan, Senior Vice President, Sales, E+P Solutions

Cory Jines, Vice President, Services & Customer Success, E+P Solutions



A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology.

Whether you already have a voice solution or are looking to acquire one, join us as we explore the state of the voice market and review two leading voice solutions to help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.

Discussion topics include:



The state of the voice market

Key evaluation points to employ when reviewing voice solutions

How a large grocery retailer successfully transitioned to a two vendor voice strategy

SAP EWM customers optimizing workflow processes with voice technology

How a new voice strategy can save you 20%-40%