The State of the DC Voice Market
Date/Time
Thursday, October 5, 2017 2:00PM
Moderator
Bob Trebilcock, Editorial Director, Supply Chain Management Review
Panelists
Jackie Jordan, Senior Vice President, Sales, E+P Solutions
Cory Jines, Vice President, Services & Customer Success, E+P Solutions

A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. 

Whether you already have a voice solution or are looking to acquire one, join us as we explore the state of the voice market and review two leading voice solutions to help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.

Discussion topics include:

  • The state of the voice market
  • Key evaluation points to employ when reviewing voice solutions
  • How a large grocery retailer successfully transitioned to a two vendor voice strategy
  • SAP EWM customers optimizing workflow processes with voice technology
  • How a new voice strategy can save you 20%-40%
