This Month in Modern Materials Handling: Methodical steps into the future

Find out the latest news on innovation in the Materials Handling industry for the month of October 2017.

Technology in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
System Report: Rochester Drug Cooperative
This Month in Modern Materials Handling: Methodical steps into the future
Ongoing global revenue growth is in the cards for 3PLs, says Armstrong report
More Technology News

Technology Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

We’re deep into conference season, and chances are high you’ve found yourself sitting in a session, eagerly jotting notes, anxious to keep step with the latest trends and best practices you can take back to improve your operation.

Chances are even higher that during some of these sessions you started to feel bombarded by a lot of theoretical jargon—terms you’ve seen pop up in trade publications then trickle down to mainstream news. Industry 4.0. Internet of Things (IoT). Big Data. Robotics. Artificial intelligence (AI). Augmented reality (AR). Blockchain. Self-service analytics.

You’ve heard them mentioned, a couple were explained in theory at a conference, and now you’re seeing white papers putting context around this new round of terms in Modern and in the advertising wells of The Wall Street Journal or The New York Times business section. What does this mean to me? What does this mean to my operation? What am I missing?

These are good questions. And, once you start to digest the materials and better understand the meaning behind these terms and acronyms, you want to know how they apply to a warehouse/DC operation. How are they implemented? What do they look like, act like when fully up and running? What are the benefits?

This month in Modern, our editorial team offers a one-two punch to help you grasp these new terms. In his story “Business as unusual,” senior editor Josh Bond says that while these new terms and business models have found many operations managers scratching their heads, it’s time for a reality check—and a deep breath.

“The Great Recession and the e-commerce revolution sparked a number of start-ups that have shaken up the solutions landscape with innovative software, hardware and go-to-market strategies that’s produced this new lingo,” says Bond, “and that’s subsequently ignited a healthy amount of panic in operations struggling to make sense of it all. However, they shouldn’t be intimidated.”

Bond contends that, in many cases, these new start-ups and suppliers can be just as uncomfortable in this new world as those striving for clarity. Take IAM Robotics as an example. This new supplier of autonomous mobile robots to the materials handling space is offering something called robotics as a service (RaaS) that allows operations to test and apply robotics as needed without large up-front capital expense or long-term commitment.

In this month’s System Report, executive editor Bob Trebilcock shares how Rochester Drug Cooperative (RDC) worked with IAM on a methodical approach to rolling out robots in its DC. “Adam,” a first of its kind, mobile piece-picking robot is now picking from 1,200 SKUs from static shelves in a four-aisle pick zone at RDC.

It’s been a on-going, collaborative effort with IAM, learning what a robot would have to do to integrate effectively into RDC’s operations. “On one hand, it’s a modest implementation at this stage, with just one mobile piece-picking robot,” says Trebilcock. “But on the other hand, it’s working as advertised and is an ideal illustration of where I think our industry is going in terms of implementing next generation technologies that will move us forward.”

About the Author

Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director
Michael Levans is Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group of publications and websites including Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, and Material Handling Product News. He’s a 23-year publishing veteran who started out at the Pittsburgh Press as a business reporter and has spent the last 17 years in the business-to-business press. He’s been covering the logistics and supply chain markets for the past seven years. You can reach him at [email protected]

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Big Data · Internet of Things · This Month in Modern · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
Is voice a good fit for my operation? How would voice work in my warehouse? With the help of the Vitech Guide to Voice, you can find all the answers to your voice questions in one place.
Download Today!
From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
This Month in Modern Materials Handling: Methodical steps into the future
The Warehousing Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Events to be scheduled throughout the month, so the remaining 249,185 manufacturing firms in the...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links