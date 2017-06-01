Three companies attain AIA Certified System Integrator distinction

Three companies join 10 current certified system integrators with three-year certification.

New report examines impact of artificial intelligence on manufacturing
Global motion control shipments grow 13.6% to begin 2017
PMMI and NAM urge Congress to reauthorize bill supporting modern workforce
By ·

AIA has announced that aku.automation GmbH (Aalen, BW, Germany), i-mation GmbH (Rottwell, Germany) and Prolucid Technologies (Ontario, Canada) have completed the necessary requirements to become AIA Certified System Integrators.

AIA, the global trade association for the vision and imaging industry, grants this certification to integrators that meet certain industry criteria. These three companies join 10 current Certified System Integrator companies. Their certification will be effective for three years at which time they can re-certify.

“These three companies have demonstrated their experience in vision system integration and can now use their certification as a third-party verification of critical qualifications to their end user customers,” said Alex Shikany, AIA’s director of market analysis. “We warmly welcome aku.automation, i-mation, and Prolucid Technologies to the AIA Certified System Integrator community.”

AIA’s Certified System Integrator criteria includes: years of vision system integration experience; skill level of employees (with a minimum number of advanced level Certified Vision Professionals); number of successful integration projects completed each year; and verifiable experience in the industries they wish to show specialization.

One of the elements of the program is the Certified Vision Professional-Advanced level achievement by an integrator’s personnel. This global individual knowledge certification was launched in 2010, and today there are 166 CVP-Advanced level individuals across the globe. Both the CVP-Basic and Advanced courses are now available to be taken online through AIA’s website. The CVP-Basic curriculum is offered free of charge, and the Advanced level training is available via subscription. AIA offers both the Basic and Advanced certification exams by appointment at their Ann Arbor, Mich., headquarters and at various industry events across the world.

Full details on the AIA Certified System Integrator and Certified Vision Professional programs, including a complete list of CSI companies can be found on AIA’s website, www.VisionOnline.org.

